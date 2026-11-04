  • Wednesday, 4th November, 2026

Ecobank Rewards Young Innovators with N22m

Business | 4 seconds ago

Kayode Tokede  

Ecobank Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to youth empowerment, innovation and entrepreneurship with the successful hosting of the grand finale of the InnovateX Hackathon, its flagship innovation challenge powered by Blaze by Ecobank in partnership with Verve.

Speaking at the event, Executive Director, Commercial and Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Kola Adeleke said the InnovateX Hackathon was established to provide a platform for young Nigerians to transform ideas into practical solutions capable of addressing real-world challenges. “InnovateX was created to give young Nigerians a platform to transform ideas into practical solutions to real-world challenges across banking, technology, business and society. The diversity of ideas emerging in areas such as financial technology, artificial intelligence, sustainability, digital services, education and enterprise solutions demonstrates the breadth of innovation taking place among our young people.”

According to Adeleke, the initiative goes beyond identifying winners. “Our objective goes beyond identifying winners. We want to help nurture ideas, develop entrepreneurial capabilities and connect promising innovators with the resources, mentorship and networks they need to succeed.”

Also speaking, Head, Products and Analytics, Ecobank Nigeria, Victor Yalokwu described InnovateX as an extension of Blaze by Ecobank’s commitment to empowering young Nigerians. “The InnovateX Hackathon is driven by Blaze, our dedicated youth proposition that serves as a vehicle for young people to express their talents, ideas and abilities to drive economic growth. Through Blaze, we continue to create opportunities that empower the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs.”

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