Oluwo’s Royal Circus: When the Throne Becomes a Stage

Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo, appears unwilling to let the curtain fall on his seemingly endless royal theatrics. Just when the public thinks the monarch has exhausted his repertoire of headline-grabbing antics, another performance is reportedly in the works.

This time, the flamboyant monarch is said to be contemplating a royal distinction so extraordinary that it threatens to leave even the most unconventional of Yoruba traditional rulers scratching their heads. If the reports are anything to go by, Oluwo is preparing to confer on himself a title without precedent in the annals of Yoruba kingship.

One is tempted to ask whether the palace has become a theatre of the absurd, with the throne doubling as a stage and the crown serving as a prop in an unending one-man show.

For a traditional institution steeped in history, hierarchy and cultural significance, such reported ambitions raise legitimate questions about the line between royal innovation and personal grandstanding. A monarch may distinguish himself through uncommon courage, service, wisdom and cultural preservation, but self-appointed grandeur is another matter entirely.

For Oluwo, whose public outings and pronouncements have repeatedly attracted controversy, the latest reported ambition threatens to add another chapter to a royal narrative in which spectacle often competes with substance. The concern is not that a monarch should never be unconventional, but that tradition must not become a casualty of the relentless pursuit of publicity.

Whether this latest report amounts to another publicity stunt or a serious royal undertaking remains to be seen. But if the intention is to astonish the world, the Oluwo may once again have succeeded in commanding attention.

The more pertinent question, however, is whether the spectacle enhances the dignity of the throne he occupies or merely adds another act to a royal drama that has kept the public guessing. After all, a crown derives its worth not from the number of titles attached to its wearer, but from the history it embodies and the respect it commands.