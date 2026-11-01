Ify Uzor-Kalu Celebrates Five Beautiful Decades  

To former Abia State Governor and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, a good wife is royal in the heart, a crown to her husband, and pride to the home where she was raised. The highly respected business and political leader reaffirmed these certitude on Monday, October 26, when her elegant wife, Ifunanya Uzor-Kalu, popularly known as Ify, clocked 50.

To honour and celebrate the golden jubilee of his beloved better half, the Senator flew his wife to Montego Bay, Jamaica, where they were joined by their children and a few close friends at a resort for a private fete.

As a committed Catholic, Mrs. Uzor-Kalu, in the company of her husband, family members and friends, started the birthday celebration in the presence of her maker with a Holy Mass and a thanksgiving for the gift of life, the grace, and five beautiful decades of blessings.

As part of celebrating the remarkable milestone, Senator Kalu took to his different official social media accounts, where he showed his romantic side and also proved his poetic skills, showering strong words of affirmation on his wife. In the public heartfelt message titled “My Wife, My World,” Kalu described his wife as a priceless blessing to the family and a wonderful companion throughout their journey together. “My darling wife, Ify, celebrates her golden jubilee today! Ify, you are a priceless blessing to our family and a wonderful companion on this journey of life. As you turn 50, I pray that God blesses you with greater joy, sound health, peace, and many more beautiful years filled with love and laughter. Happy Golden Jubilee, my darling Ify.”

The birthday message reflects the senator’s affection and appreciation for his wife as the family celebrates a significant milestone in her life.