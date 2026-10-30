Navy Inaugurates Maternity Ward to Boost Healthcare, Civil-Military Relations

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

In a significant demonstration of its commitment to community development and civil-military cooperation, the Nigerian Navy has inaugurated a newly constructed maternity ward and healthcare facility at the Primary Health Care Centre in Abwor-Dyis, Lankan District of Mupun Chiefdom, Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State under the Chief of the Naval Staff Special Intervention Quick Impact Project (CNS-QIP).

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, who was represented at the ceremony by the Chief of Administration, Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Jonathan Mamman, said the project reflects the Navy’s commitment to strengthening civil-military cooperation and supporting community development.

Mamman noted that the facility, which comprises male and female wards, a maternity section, a nurses’ station and a labour room, is aimed at improving access to quality healthcare, particularly for expectant mothers and newborns in the community.

He commended the Chief of Naval Engineering, Rear Admiral Nanmanle Damtong, for identifying the community’s healthcare needs and facilitating the project under the CNS-Q of the facility and ensure its proper maintenance.

Speaking at the inauguration, Rear Admiral Damtong said the project was executed in response to a request by the community, which identified maternal healthcare as its most pressing need.

He explained that the intervention was carried out after consultations with community leaders and approval from the local government.

In his goodwill message, National President of the Mupun Cultural Development Association Worldwide, Haruna Wale, lauded the Nigerian Navy and the CNS for the initiative, describing it as a vital contribution to healthcare delivery in the area.

He said the project would improve maternal and newborn care services while further strengthening the relationship between the Nigerian Navy and the Mupun people.

The project is one of several community-focused interventions being implemented nationwide by the Nigerian Navy under the leadership of Vice Admiral Abbas to promote national development, social cohesion and stronger ties between the military and local communities.