Ajaero: TUC Has No Right to Reject N70,000 Transport Allowance

• Insists TUC cannot reject agreement it didn’t negotiate

•Labour plays down division, says united on quest for living wage

•NECA urges fair deal for employers

Emmanuel Addeh and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, yesterday faulted the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) for rejecting the federal government’s N70,000 monthly transport intervention for workers, arguing that the union cannot oppose an agreement it did not negotiate.

Ajaero, who spoke yesterday on Channels Television, said the TUC had withdrawn from the negotiations that produced the six-month intervention and should instead push for a higher allowance rather than reject the arrangement secured by the NLC.

“The agreement was not signed by the Trade Union Congress; you don’t kick against something you did not negotiate or never asked for,” he said.

President Bola Tinubu had on Tuesday approved the transport intervention for workers across all levels for six months, beginning in November 2026, following a conciliation meeting with the NLC leadership.

The TUC subsequently rejected the arrangement, calling on Tinubu to increase workers’ salaries and implement the agreement reached with the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

But Ajaero said the TUC had opted out of the process and could not reasonably oppose the outcome of negotiations in which it did not participate.

He said he would have preferred the TUC to negotiate for a higher intervention than the amount proposed by the NLC, allowing the federal government to harmonise the demands of both labour centres.

Ajaero also disputed the position attributed to the TUC president that the minimum wage would be due for renegotiation in August 2027, insisting that the claim did not reflect the position of the law.

“They threatened us and said they are not part of it,” he said, adding that the NLC was surprised by the TUC’s opposition to an intervention secured for workers.

The NLC president argued that the TUC should focus on improving the welfare of its members by pressing for a higher allowance rather than rejecting the existing arrangement.

“He left them and never came out to say they needed one or two naira, and now that we are done with this negotiation, he is still free to agitate for one million naira but not to reject what we have gotten,” Ajaero said.

He described the intervention as a significant achievement, given the rising cost of living and energy prices, arguing that an additional N70,000 for six months would provide some relief to workers ahead of the next minimum wage negotiations.

Ajaero said organised labour had secured the intervention after years of pressure on the government, including threats of industrial action.

He added that he would have preferred both labour centres to negotiate for better terms. “I would have preferred a situation whereby if NLC was asking for one naira, TUC would be asking for 10 naira.

“TUC never asked for intervention as a result of the rising cost of transportation. On the issue of asking for a wage increase, does the government gift wage increase? There must be a process put in place,” he maintained.

But meaning to play down the division, organised labour has dismissed reports of disunity between NLC and TUC over minimum wage negotiations, insisting both centres are united in demand for living wage for Nigerian workers.

The position of the two labour centres came just as the employer’s umbrella body – Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) has said that for any new minimum wage to be effective, the government must ensure that it is negotiated in a transparent and fair atmosphere.

The body said that conditions must also be made conducive for private sector businesses to thrive and be able pay any agreed wage increase.

Speaking at 3rd Annual Labour Conference of Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria (LACAN) in Abuja yesterday, with the theme: “Future of Work, Minimum Wage, Economic Reform and 2027 Elections”, NLC and TUC leaders said no politician can shortchange workers in 2027 polls.

Presenting a goodwill message on behalf of NLC President, Ajaero, Mr. Chris Onyeka said the future of work is not merely a forecast of technologies but interrogation of who owns the future and whether workers will remain subjects or become objects.

He said the Nigerian worker is already living in a dystopian version of the future, casualised, underpaid and invisible in the digital economy that extracts value while denying rights.

“The 2027 elections are approaching, and a new national minimum wage negotiation is on the horizon. The battle for a living wage, not just minimum wage, is a class struggle. Minimum wage is not a charitable gesture; it is the price of labour power, and any economic reform that suppresses wages in the name of stabilisation is reform against workers,” Onyeka said.

He said the future of work is a political question and must be answered at the ballot box and bargaining table, charging LACAN with three tasks: strengthen the base within NUJ, be the voice of clarity not chaos, and mobilise for 2027 and the new minimum wage.

“There is no crisis where there is none. Do not allow yourselves to be used as megaphones for those who wish to destabilise the labour movement. Report facts; do not amplify propaganda,” he said.

He added: “Tell politicians LACAN is awake, NLC is awake, and together, no politician can shortchange Nigerian workers in 2027.”

In his speech, TUC President, Festus Osifo, said the biggest issue now is minimum wage which has made it look like NLC and TUC are having disagreements, but stressed organised labour is organised house.

Osifo who was represented by the president of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN) Bosun Olabiyi-Agoro said: “The government must be very careful not to think there is anything to gain from playing divide and rule between NLC and TUC. A man that has chosen to marry two wives must make sure he plays fairly between the two”.

He said the position of TUC on recent wage awards is clear, recalling the 2023 wage award where many workers did not benefit.

“The way that we entered in 2023, many workers did not get anything out of it. Even the federal government that implemented it didn’t pay according to what we agreed, and that was why we felt no, don’t let us go this way. Let us drag this into the point that it will be added to the line, even if there is little delay, so that it will get across to everybody. Injury to one is injury to all,” Osifo said.

He stressed that any agreement reached with one centre may not be binding on another.

On its part, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) said while it supports the push for a living wage, the government should protect the interest of employers by improving power supply and checking multiple taxation.

Director General of NECA, Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, represented by Mr. Idorenyin Brooks, said the future of work depends on the ability to balance digitalisation, fair wages, productivity and enterprise sustainability.

He said NECA recognises the need for fair remuneration that protects dignity and purchasing power and actively participated in negotiations that produced the current N70,000 minimum wage.

“We maintain that wage determination must consider workers’ needs, prevailing economic conditions, employers’ ability to pay and productivity. Unrealistic wage increases could undermine business sustainability, compliance and employment,” NECA said.

Also speaking, a representative of the Director General of National Directorate of Employment (NDE) said workers welfare and productivity are inseparable, noting a motivated and adequately remunerated workforce is essential to efficiency and industrial harmony.

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, represented by Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Dr. Ibrahim Maikarfi, said Kano was among early states to approve and commence implementation of N71,000 minimum wage with consequential adjustments negotiated with Joint Public Service Negotiating Council.

He said the state maintains prompt payment of salaries on 25th of every month, has released promotion arrears, death and pension benefits and recruited over 2000 health workers to cushion effects of subsidy removal.

He assured that as 2027 approaches, Kano will not use salary as a political tool and will maintain industrial peace.

While welcoming participants at the conference, the Chairman of LACAN, Mr. Patrick Abulu said the annual event is part of the association ‘s contribution to conversations around federal government’s policies especially as they affect the labour sector.