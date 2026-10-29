Firm Marks Cybersecurity Awareness Month

esentry, a managed security services provider serving organisations across Africa, hosted a 10km Cybersecurity Walk through Yaba and surrounding communities in Lagos, as part of activities marking this year’s cybersecurity awareness month, which holds every October.

The initiative brought together cybersecurity professionals and enthusiasts to promote digital safety and public awareness.

The walk was inspired by this year’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month theme: ‘Don’t Make It Easy for Them’, which highlights the small, consistent habits that make it harder for cybercriminals to succeed.

Chief Business Officer at esentry, Gbolabo Awelewa, said the walk was designed to make cybersecurity relevant to the people who need it most.

“Cybersecurity awareness works best when it reaches people where they live and work. This walk was our way of taking the conversation out of the workplace and into the open, where cybersecurity leaders and enthusiasts could walk the streets together and engage the communities around them. At esentry, we are working towards a country where every business, irrespective of scale, understands its risks and has the protection to match. This walk is one step in that

direction,” he said.