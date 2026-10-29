  • Wednesday, 28th October, 2026

Firm Marks Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Business | 4 seconds ago

esentry, a managed security services provider serving organisations across Africa, hosted a 10km Cybersecurity Walk through Yaba and surrounding communities in Lagos, as part of activities marking this year’s cybersecurity awareness month, which holds every October.

The initiative brought together cybersecurity professionals and enthusiasts to promote digital safety and public awareness.

The walk was inspired by this year’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month theme: ‘Don’t Make It Easy for Them’, which highlights the small, consistent habits that make it harder for cybercriminals to succeed.

Chief Business Officer at esentry, Gbolabo Awelewa, said the walk was designed to make cybersecurity relevant to the people who need it most.

“Cybersecurity awareness works best when it reaches people where they live and work. This walk was our way of taking the conversation out of the workplace and into the open, where cybersecurity leaders and enthusiasts could walk the streets together and engage the communities around them. At esentry, we are working towards a country where every business, irrespective of scale, understands its risks and has the protection to match. This walk is one step in that

direction,” he said.      

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.