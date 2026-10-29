FG Honours Miden Systems Chair, Usoro, for Corporate Governance

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government has honoured the Executive Chairman of Miden Systems Limited, Dr. Brendan Innocent Usoro, with the Excellence in Corporate Governance and Business Integrity Award for his commitment to ethical leadership, transparency and responsible business practices.

Usoro received the award yesterday at the Nigerian Press Council (NPC) National Summit on Curbing Fake News and Misinformation in the Nigerian Media Space, held in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, he warned that fake news and misinformation posed serious threats to national security, democratic stability, business confidence and peaceful coexistence, particularly as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections.

He expressed concern over the growing misuse of artificial intelligence to produce fabricated audio recordings, manipulate videos and spread misleading information.

According to him, misinformation has become a tool for damaging reputations, undermining businesses and creating social tension.

“People use false information to de-market their political opponents, competitors’ products and services, as well as create tension in the polity,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to verify information before sharing it, recommending independent fact-checking organisations such as Dubawa. He also called for improved training for journalists, wider access to verification tools and stronger collaboration among government agencies, media organisations and technology companies.

He stressed, however, that efforts to combat misinformation must not undermine press freedom, freedom of expression or legitimate criticism.

Speaking on Miden Systems, Usoro said the company was established in 1997 and had grown from providing safety and equipment maintenance services into a diversified business covering marine services, logistics, facility upgrades and management.

He attributed the company’s growth to quality service delivery and strong client relationships, reaffirming its commitment to ethical conduct, transparency and integrity.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Press Council, Dr. Dili Ezughah, said the summit was organised to strengthen responsible journalism and equip media professionals to tackle misinformation ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, represented by his Special Adviser on Intelligence, Musa Likita, described fake news as a threat to national security and democratic governance, urging collective action to prevent the spread of false information.

Similarly, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, represented by Dr. Haruna Suleiman, called for stronger editorial oversight, accurate reporting and improved media literacy.

Other award recipients included Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule; General Christopher Musa; Mohammed Idris; Senator Emmanuel Bwacha; Barrister Obioma Success Akagburuonye; and Dr. Yakubu Barde, Federal Commissioner for Salaries, Income and Wages.

The summit ended with a call for stronger cooperation among government institutions, media organisations, businesses and citizens to combat misinformation, protect press freedom and strengthen public trust.

The summit brought together media practitioners, government officials, corporate executives and other stakeholders to discuss strategies for combating misinformation and promoting responsible journalism.