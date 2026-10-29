BrandComfest 2026: Brand Owners Tasked on Earning Consumer Trust

Raheem Akingbolu

The growing influence of technology, changing consumer expectations and economic pressures is forcing businesses to reconsider how they build and sustain their brands, with industry experts warning that advertising and public relations alone can no longer guarantee consumer loyalty.

The warning formed the central message at Brandcomfest 2026, where marketing communications professionals called on businesses to align their brand promises with product quality, service delivery and meaningful customer experiences.

The event, held at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, brought together industry stakeholders to examine the realities of brand building in a rapidly changing marketplace. It also featured the Brandcom Awards, which recognised brands, agencies and marketing professionals for their contributions to the industry.

Delivering the keynote address, the Group Chief Executive Officer of GDM, Dr Victor Gbenga Afolabi, argued that businesses must look beyond the images they project through advertising campaigns and focus on the value they deliver to consumers.

His position reflects a fundamental challenge confronting brands in the digital economy: while companies can invest heavily in marketing to attract attention, sustaining consumer confidence increasingly depends on what customers experience after engaging with their products and services.

Afolabi noted that digital platforms had expanded opportunities for businesses to reach consumers but had simultaneously made brand reputation more difficult to control. Customers can now compare competing products, evaluate purchasing options and share their experiences publicly, leaving businesses more exposed to the consequences of poor service delivery.

According to him, failed transactions, confusing communication and unresolved complaints can undermine consumer trust, regardless of the resources invested in advertising and promotion.

He therefore urged organisations to identify and address the problems customers encounter instead of relying on new slogans and promotional campaigns to compensate for weaknesses in their operations.

For brands seeking long-term relevance, he maintained, marketing must be supported by operational efficiency, appropriate technology, effective leadership and an organisational culture capable of sustaining consistent standards.

The implication is that brand management can no longer be treated exclusively as the responsibility of marketing and public relations departments. The entire organisation must contribute to delivering the experience promised to consumers.

Afolabi also emphasised the need for businesses to adapt to technological developments and changing consumer expectations without abandoning the values and commitments that distinguish their brands.

Technology, affordability reshape brand competition

The discussions at Brandcomfest reflected the broader pressures facing businesses as artificial intelligence, digital advertising and changing purchasing behaviour reshape the marketing communications industry.

In his welcome address, the convener of Brandcomfest and the Brandcom Awards, Joshua Ajayi, said the platform was created to connect industry practitioners with emerging ideas while recognising organisations and professionals whose work had translated into measurable results.

He observed that artificial intelligence was transforming content creation, algorithms were influencing the messages reaching consumers, and social media had accelerated the speed at which reputational challenges could emerge.

“If we are waiting for things to return to former ways, we may be waiting in eternity,” Ajayi said, highlighting the need for practitioners to respond to changes in the business environment rather than depend on established methods.

He added that the industry could no longer assume that promotional visibility alone would secure consumer loyalty, particularly in an economy where purchasing decisions are increasingly influenced by affordability and perceived value.

The conference, themed “Brand Building, Consumer Connection and Disruptive Realities,” featured a keynote address, three panel discussions and a fireside chat.

The sessions examined brand building from agency and brand perspectives, alongside the growing influence of artificial intelligence on digital advertising, campaign delivery and consumer personalisation.

Discussions on the agency perspective highlighted the importance of consumer research, continuous engagement and measurable commercial outcomes. Participants also considered how agencies could maintain creative relevance as consumer preferences change and technology reshapes campaign development.

From the brand perspective, discussions focused on the need to balance affordability, product quality and adaptability while maintaining the standards that support consumer loyalty.

The sessions on artificial intelligence explored how emerging tools could improve audience targeting, campaign management and advertising personalisation. Participants, however, stressed that technology should support human creativity and strategic judgement rather than replace them.

These conversations underscored the importance of combining technological innovation with a clear understanding of consumer needs, particularly as businesses compete for attention in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

Meanwhile, for some Nigerian brands, this year’s edition also presented a good platform for them to shine as they clinched various awards. For instance, brands like Golden Penny Foods, Coca-Cola, Integrated Indigo and Maggi, FrieslandCampina, Standard Chartered, recorded multiple wins.

The Brandcom Awards provided an opportunity to recognise organisations across consumer engagement, product categories, public relations, financial services, sustainability and innovation.

The recognitions covered a range of activities and categories, highlighting the different ways brands and agencies compete for market relevance and industry recognition.

The awards also celebrated 35 Under 35 marketing professionals, drawing attention to emerging talent within the marketing communications ecosystem.