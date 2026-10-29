Benue Security Crisis Has Gained Global Attention, Says Showunmi

*Says Tinubu has improved security situation in Nigeria

George Okoh in Makurdi

Otunba Segun Showunmi, Convener of The Alternative Movement, says Benue has attracted serious attention from American leaders over insecurity and the suffering of its people.

Showunmi made this known at the movement’s town hall meeting in Benue, themed “Bridging the Divide, Building Trust Through Shared Purpose”.on Wednesday

He said he had visited the United States Congress three times and engaged with its leadership on issues concerning the state.

According to him, discussions among American leaders have increasingly focused on the security challenges and humanitarian concerns affecting Benue.

Showunmi urged political leaders and residents to unite ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that internal divisions could undermine the state’s interests.

He said Benue and other states in the North-Central region should position themselves to contribute meaningfully to the country’s leadership, noting that political power was not permanently restricted to particular regions.

The convener urged residents to mobilise voters ahead of the elections, saying Benue had more than 3.05 million registered voters capable of influencing national political outcomes.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for infrastructure development in Benue, particularly road projects across the state’s three senatorial districts.

Showunmi said some roads that had remained neglected for years were now receiving attention under the current administration.

He further said the Federal Government was strengthening security arrangements, including the deployment of military formations, to address security challenges in the state.

Also speaking, Mr Edwin Adai, Benue Coordinator of The Alternative Movement, called on Gov. Hyacinth Alia and Sen. George Akume to embrace dialogue and reconciliation to prevent political tensions from escalating into violence ahead of the 2027 elections.

Adai warned that prolonged political disagreements could result in avoidable loss of lives if leaders failed to prioritise peace and the welfare of residents.

He urged the two leaders to put aside their differences and work together to address insecurity, unemployment, education, agriculture and economic development.

According to him, the interests of Benue residents should take precedence over personal ambitions and political rivalries.

Adai cited former Senate Presidents David Mark and Iyorchia Ayu, alongside Akume, as examples of political leaders who had demonstrated that disagreements could be resolved through dialogue.

He also expressed concern over the involvement of some youths in cultism, internet fraud and other criminal activities.

He called for improved education, vocational training, mentorship, access to capital and employment opportunities to help young people pursue legitimate livelihoods.

Adai urged political leaders to desist from recruiting or manipulating youths for violence, stressing the need to channel their energy into education, enterprise, agriculture and innovation.

He said farmers, traders, entrepreneurs, women and vulnerable households needed peace, security, accessible healthcare, quality education and economic opportunities to improve their living conditions.