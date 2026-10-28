NSE Inducts 800 ATBU Graduates, Tasks them on Integrity, National Development

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Bauchi State Branch, has urged 800 newly inducted graduate engineers from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, to uphold professional ethics, embrace continuous learning, and help address Nigeria’s infrastructure and development challenges.

The Chairman of the NSE Bauchi Branch, Shehu Wakili, gave the charge during the 4th induction ceremony of graduate members of the society at the university on Saturday, describing the occasion as a significant milestone in the young engineers’ professional careers.

Wakili, speaking on behalf of NSE President Alimasuya Rabiu and the Society’s National Executive Council, congratulated the inductees on their admission to the professional body, describing their membership as the start of a new phase of responsibility and service.

He noted that the induction went beyond the presentation of certificates, stressing that it marked the transition from academic training to professional practice, where engineers would be expected to apply their knowledge responsibly and adhere to established standards.

Wakili said, “Engineering is a profession that directly affects human lives, public safety and national development, making integrity and competence indispensable qualities for every practitioner.

“The bridge you will design, someone’s father will drive on it. The building you will supervise, someone’s children will sleep inside it. The power system you will operate, a hospital depends on it. Therefore, failure is not an option.”

The NSE branch chairman emphasised that engineers must recognise the far-reaching consequences of their professional decisions, particularly in the design, construction and maintenance of infrastructure and essential services.

He urged the newly inducted members to place public safety and professional responsibility above personal financial interests, warning them against compromising standards for profit.

Wakili specifically warned against substandard construction materials, unprofessional practices, and shortcuts that can undermine the quality and safety of engineering projects. He maintained that engineers must protect the integrity of their profession by ensuring that every project entrusted to them meets the required technical and ethical standards.

The chairman also encouraged the inductees to remain committed to professional development, noting that obtaining a Bachelor of Engineering degree was only the beginning of a lifelong learning process.

He observed that technological advancements are rapidly transforming the engineering profession, with developments in artificial intelligence, renewable energy and smart-grid systems creating new opportunities and demands for practitioners.

Wakili therefore urged young engineers to pursue postgraduate qualifications, acquire relevant technical skills, and work toward registration with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

The chairman also assured them that the NSE Bauchi Branch would provide opportunities for professional training, mentorship and networking to help them develop their competence and remain abreast of emerging trends in the field.

He further challenged the inductees to contribute meaningfully to national development by applying their expertise to Nigeria’s persistent challenges in electricity supply, road infrastructure, water provision and security-related technological needs.

According to him, the country requires engineers who can develop practical solutions to its problems, create employment opportunities and support sustainable economic growth.

In his keynote address, Prof. S.Y. Umar, a Geotechnical Engineering lecturer in the Department of Civil Engineering, ATBU, encouraged the new members to become job creators rather than depend solely on available employment opportunities, adding that their technical knowledge and innovative ideas could contribute to industrial growth and improved public services.

Umar, also the institution’s dean of Student Affairs, acknowledged the contributions of the university management, lecturers, and parents to the training and development of the graduates. He thanked the parents for their sacrifices and lecturers for imparting the knowledge and skills required to prepare the young engineers for professional practice.

He also urged the inductees to uphold the dignity of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, maintain high ethical standards and serve as worthy ambassadors of the university.