University of Ibadan to Inaugurate Olapegba As VC Nov 2

The new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Peter Olamakinde Olapegba, will be inaugurated on November 2, 2026, at the University’s famous Trenchard Hall, where Emeritus Prof. Akin Akande will preside, while the outgoing VC, Prof. K.O. Adebowale, will be the chief host.

The inauguration lecture titled ‘The African University in a New World Order, The Imperative of Knowledge Sovereignty and Relevance’ would be delivered by Prof. Akin Ogundiran of Northwestern University, Everyton, Illinois, USA.

Until his appointment, Olapegba was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration. His research has led to the development of culturally relevant and globally accepted scales to measure constructs in social psychology, contributing to both theoretical foundations and practical applications.

He has published extensively, with over 130 scholarly works, including books, chapters, monographs, journal articles, and creative pieces. His work has addressed critical issues like HIV/AIDS, sexual behaviour, domestic violence, and quality of life, providing models for behavioural change and attitudinal improvement.

The professor of Applied Social Psychology is a fellow of the Nigerian Psychological Association, the Society for Peace Studies and Practice, and the Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies.

Meanwhile, Ilutitun Osoro Community in Ondo, where Olapegba had part of his early primary education, has sent its felicitation and congratulations to the new VC. The paramount Ruler of the community, Oba Ernest Adeoye Idepefo, said in a statement that the community was delighted that the then small boy who accompanied his father to the community as a teacher is now the new vice-chancellor of the prestigious University of Ibadan. He prayed for a successful tenure full of landmark achievements for the new VC.