FUTO Unveils TETFund-funded SciDial Platform to Bridge Science Communication Gaps

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) has presented findings from a multi-state study on science communication in Nigeria and launched SciDial, a digital platform designed to make research findings more accessible and to connect researchers with industry, government and the public.

The Science Communication research model study, funded by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) under its National Research Fund, examined barriers to effective science communication.

The project, titled ‘Strategies to Overcome the Challenges of Science Communication in Nigeria: Towards Domesticating Science for Societal Benefits (SciComm FUTO)’, was anchored at the Africa Centre of Excellence in Future Energies and Electrochemical Systems (ACE-FUELS) of FUTO.

The presentation held at Rockview Hotels in Owerri and drew more than 200 participants from academia, industry, government, research organisations, the media, civil society and the general public.

Principal investigator, Dr. Kanayo Lucy Oguzie highlighted a fundamental disconnect between how researchers share their findings and how potential users seek information.

Fieldwork surveyed 2,208 people across four states and eight local government areas, comprising 1,266 members of the public and 942 academics.

Key patterns emerged: researchers are willing to communicate but rely heavily on academic channels such as journal publications and scientific conferences; the public is willing to use research but rarely seeks it out in those venues; and industry engages with research, though not widely enough to close the gap.

Specific figures showed that 75-91 per cent of respondents were willing to use research findings, while 77-99 per cent considered outreach to the public, industry and government important. Yet 21-49 per cent never or rarely look for research findings.

Regular contact with fellow academics ranged from 44-76 per cent, dropping to 32-61 per cent with industry and 23-53 per cent with government. Researchers preferred social media (40-61 per cent) and video (34-62 per cent), while 65-91 per cent relied on journals and 60-72 per cent on conferences; only 16-23 per cent used television.

Between 26-37 per cent found research hard to access and 25-37 per cent found it unclear. Only 51-65 per cent considered scientific language simple enough, and 84-93 per cent wanted communication training.

“The problem is not a lack of interest in research,” Oguzie said, “it is a mismatch between the channels researchers use and the channels potential users rely on. Valuable findings can go unused even when researchers are willing to share them and others are willing to apply them.”

Dr. Ikechukwu Ayogu, one of the co-investigators, demonstrated SciDial, moving the project from diagnosis to a practical tool.

Professor Emeka Oguzie, Centre Leader of ACE-FUELS, Founder and Scientific Adviser of SciDial, and former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Development and Innovation) of FUTO, led a strategic stakeholder engagement session. He linked the initiative to his Research 7.x framework, which holds that research should deliver measurable value beyond publication – for knowledge, capacity, innovation, enterprise, policy, society and national competitiveness.

“Research that ends at publication has done only half its job,” Oguzie said. “Under Research 7.x, we judge research by the value it creates for industry, government and communities. SciDial is where that value begins to travel.”

Mrs. Esther Ukachukwu, member of the TETFund Board of Trustees representing the South-East, commended the team for focusing on translating scientific knowledge into practical benefits.

She noted that the greatest value of research is realised when it improves lives, strengthens industries, influences policy and contributes to national development, and urged stakeholders to take ownership of the outcomes.

Dr. L.M Faruk, Director of Research, Innovation and Information Technology at the National Universities Commission (NUC), described the initiative as a step towards bridging the gap between universities and society.

He stressed that universities must actively engage industry and society rather than wait to be sought out, and pledged the commission’s continued support.

Chief Sylvester Obinna, Vice- President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), highlighted SciDial’s relevance to manufacturers seeking expertise, presenting technical challenges and exploring research-based solutions.

The Vice-Chancellor of FUTO, Professor Ikechukwu Dozie, was represented by Dr. Innocent Arukalam, acting Dean of the School of Engineering and Engineering Technology.

Representatives of the University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo, and Claretian University of Nigeria, Nekede, also attended.

The workshop marks the start of SciDial’s operational phase. The team plans to expand researcher participation, gather stakeholder feedback, refine the platform and strengthen institutional partnerships, with the broader goal of improving the visibility, accessibility and practical use of Nigerian research.