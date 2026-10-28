BAOSA Commits Resources to Rehabilitate Labs, Install Solar Lighting

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Baptist Academy Old Students’ Association (BAOSA) has unveiled seven legacy projects at its alma mater, committing resources to rehabilitate laboratories, improve campus security and restore the school’s green environment as the institution marked its 171st Founder’s Day.

The projects, undertaken by different sets of old students, include the renovation of the Physics and Chemistry laboratories, rehabilitation of the Home Economics and Agricultural Science laboratories, installation of solar lighting across the school premises and inauguration of the BAOSA Garden.

The association also unveiled a redesigned school badge and performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a proposed lecture theatre, medical clinic and preparation room.

BAOSA Global President, Olumide Ajomale, said “the interventions were aimed at addressing infrastructure deficiencies, improving the learning environment and preserving the institution’s heritage. The renovation of the laboratories was necessary after years of inadequate maintenance, as the installation of solar lights will improve security and visibility within the premises, particularly during power outages.”

Ajomale said the landscaping and tree-planting initiative was also designed to restore the greenery that once characterised the school and promote environmental consciousness among students.

“When we were in school, this was a massive green land,” he said, urging students to appreciate nature and understand the importance of protecting the environment.

He stressed that the association’s commitment to the school extends beyond physical infrastructure to include scholarships, mentoring, skills development and character formation.

He disclosed that the association had awarded prizes and scholarships worth millions of naira through its annual activities, supporting students with disabilities and those from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

According to him, BAOSA also sponsors initiatives to strengthen students’ public-speaking and debating abilities, including the ‘Have Your Say’ debate competition organised by BAOSA, UK.

“Our intervention goes beyond money. It goes beyond the physical infrastructure. It’s wholesome, and we’re proud to be able to do this,” Ajomale said.

He stated that the association is determined to preserve the school’s 171-year history and ensure that its legacy continues to inspire future generations.

As part of the heritage preservation effort, he disclosed that the school’s heritage room would be developed further with historical documents, graduation programmes and other memorabilia documenting the institution’s evolution and the achievements of its alumni.

He also highlighted the BAOSA Order of Excellence, established to recognise former students whose academic accomplishments, professional achievements, leadership and service to society reflect the institution’s ideals.

Ajomale said the initiative would expose current students to the achievements of distinguished alumni and encourage them to pursue excellence.

The President of the Lagos East Baptist Conference, Rev. Matthew Olawale Awujoola, who represented the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. David Olusola Idowu, commended the alumni for investing in their former school.

He said sustained alumni involvement could help bridge infrastructure gaps, strengthen academic development and provide students with role models.

“If we have this replicated all across the land through our schools by our old students, I am very sure that education will greatly increase in Nigeria,” Awujoola said.

The cleric expressed optimism that the investments would significantly improve Baptist Academy over the next decade and urged students to uphold the values exemplified by the association.

The school Principal, Mr. Solomon Ajagunmo, said the projects would help improve teaching and learning. He assured the alumni that the management would maintain the facilities and protect the investments.

Zonal Administrator of Baptist Mission Schools, Lagos Zone, Mrs. Titilayo Amune, described alumni interventions as critical to restoring the standards associated with established schools.

According to her, contributions from old students went beyond buildings and equipment to include scholarships, mentoring and other forms of educational support that might otherwise be difficult to provide.

Amune said such initiatives could instill a culture of generosity and responsibility in younger students, encouraging them to support future generations when they become successful.