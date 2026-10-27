NACC Hosts Executive Breakfast on U.S. EB-5 Investor Immigration Programme

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) has organised an exclusive Executive Breakfast Roundtable Discussion aimed at enlightening Nigerian business leaders, investors and high-net-worth individuals on opportunities available through the United States EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme.

The event, held on Thursday, October 22, 2026, in Lagos, focused on the theme, “Exploring the U.S. EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme: A Strategic Pathway to U.S. Permanent Residency and Global Mobility.”

The discussion was designed to provide insights into how eligible investors can leverage the EB-5 programme to pursue permanent residency in the United States through qualifying investments, while exploring broader opportunities for international business expansion and global mobility.

National President of the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce, Sheriff Balogun, served as Chief Host, while Moussa Ndiaye, Vice President of Business Development and Head of EMEA at U.S. Immigration Fund, the guest speaker, took the participants through navigating the immigrant investor programme .

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme offers eligible foreign nationals a pathway to U.S. permanent residency through investments that meet prescribed requirements, including job creation and other conditions established by U.S. immigration authorities.

Sponsored by U.S. Immigration Fund, the event targeted business executives, entrepreneurs and prospective investors interested in understanding the investment and immigration opportunities associated with the programme.

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