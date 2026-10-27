Tambuwal, Dan’iya Mourn Olugbemi

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Former Governor of Sokoto State and Distinguished Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, and the Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Sokoto State, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, have expressed deep sorrow over the death of veteran journalist and prolific writer, Mr. Adeniyi Olugbemi, describing his passing as a painful loss to the journalism profession and the media community in Sokoto State and Nigeria at large.

In separate condolence messages, both leaders described Olugbemi as a dedicated journalist whose commitment to professional ethics, fearless reporting and public service earned him respect among colleagues and within the wider media industry.

Senator Tambuwal said: “The death of Adeniyi Olugbemi is a painful loss to the journalism profession and the entire media community. He was a dedicated professional whose commitment to truth, responsible reporting and public accountability made meaningful contributions to our society.”

He noted that Olugbemi’s passing had created a significant vacuum in the media community, particularly among journalists in Sokoto State, where he spent years reporting on public affairs and contributing to informed public discourse.

“Through his pen, Olugbemi gave voice to the voiceless, brought important issues to public attention and upheld the values of journalism as a critical pillar of democracy. His contributions will remain part of the enduring legacy he leaves behind,” Tambuwal added.

On his part, Dan’iya, in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Aminu Abdullahi, paid tribute to the late Olugbemi for his professionalism, commitment to ethical journalism and dedication to public service, describing him as a respected media practitioner whose fearless reporting strengthened the role of the media in a democratic society.

Both leaders acknowledged Olugbemi’s extensive career across several media organisations, including Tribune The Sun The Punch Leadership Newspaper and The Triumph Publishing Company, where he demonstrated a commitment to responsible journalism and the public interest.

They also acknowledged his contribution through The Guild Magazine, an independent publication he founded, through which he continued to contribute to journalism, mentor younger reporters and promote responsible media practice.

Dan’iya observed that Olugbemi’s work went beyond reporting events, as his writings helped draw attention to important societal issues and gave visibility to the concerns of ordinary citizens, particularly the less privileged, at a time when credible journalism remains essential to democratic governance and national development.

Both leaders extended heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), particularly the Correspondents’ Chapel in Sokoto State, his colleagues, associates and the entire media community, praying God to grant them strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“May Almighty God forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and grant him eternal rest. May He comfort his family, friends, colleagues and all those mourning his passing. Adeniyi Olugbemi may be gone, but his contributions to journalism and public service will remain part of the legacy he leaves behind,” Dan’iya said, as Tambuwal urged journalists to sustain the values of integrity, courage, fairness and public service that defined Olugbemi’s professional calling.