Burna Boy-Led ‘For Everybody’ Campaign Wins 15 Awards

Sporty Group’s ‘For Everybody’ campaign, featuring Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy and directed by Dave Meyers, has won 15 awards at the 2026 w3 Awards, including Gold in the Creator/Brand Collaboration category.

The campaign features Nigerian football stars Asisat Oshoala, a six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year, and Kenneth Omeruo, an Africa Cup of Nations winner. Other sporting personalities in the production include Spanish international and FIFA World Cup 2026 winner Nico Williams; French international and Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga; Ghanaian football legend Michael Essien; former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder and Kenyan national team captain Victor Wanyama; and South African rugby star Cheslin Kolbe, a two-time Rugby World Cup winner.

Released in January, the campaign brings together music, sport and African culture to celebrate the continent’s talent and ambition. Sporty Studios, the production arm of Sporty Group, produced it in collaboration with RadicalMedia, with an international production team working across multiple locations.

The production also received 14 Silver Awards across categories including Music Video, Best Use of Cinematography, Brand Storytelling, Branded Content, and Sports and Entertainment.

The w3 Awards recognise excellence in digital creativity, content and online experiences. An international panel of industry professionals from organisations including Netflix, the Smithsonian and Apple judged the entries.

Commenting on the recognition, Elias Gallego, Sporty Group’s Vice President of Media, Marketing and Business Development, said the campaign was designed to reflect the company’s identity and values.

“When we released For Everybody, we wanted to create something that reflected who we are as a Group and what we believe in. The most powerful brand partnerships go beyond advertising to become part of a cultural moment, so seeing the campaign recognised across disciplines, from storytelling and cinematography to music and sport, makes us incredibly proud of what we’ve built together,” he said.

The Gold award recognises creator-brand collaborations for their integration of creators and audience impact. According to Sporty Group, the campaign sought to create a production that reflected Burna Boy’s identity and resonated with its intended audience.