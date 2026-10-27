How EFCC’s Sting Operation Led to Arrest of 19 Fraudster in Lagos Estate

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A sting operation by operatives of the Lagos Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, has led to the arrest of 19 persons suspected of fraudulently activities.

The sting operation according to the anti-graft agency was carried out at the Applewood Estate, Orchid Road, Lekki, Lagos State.

The operatives had embarked on the operation to apprehend suspected cybercrime fraudsters said to be obtaining money from unsuspecting victims through gift cards, crypto currencies and international money transfers by impersonating several individuals.

“The operation, carried out by 5am, yielded the arrest of twenty-one(21) suspected cybercrime fraudsters and five exotic cars. The fraudsters were apprehended professionally owing to diligent pre-arrest surveillance and reconnaissance of the activities of the fraudsters.

“A young lady that stood in the way of the operation by making telephone calls to alert the fraudsters was held and her phone confiscated until the conclusion of the operation. The phone was later released to her”, the statement signed by the commission’s spokesperson, Mr Dele Oyewale read in part.

It noted that preliminary investigations of the arrested suspects indicted 19 persons, while two others not indicted were subsequently released.

While assuring that, “All the indicted suspects will be arraigned in court immediately, the EFCC said it would continue its crusade and operational dynamics against economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption.

The anti-graft agency accordingly enjoined the public to keep faith with it and loudly condemn the activities of fraudsters bringing the nation to disrepute.

“The Sting Operation at Applewood Estate was professionally carried out, with no record of harassment, intimidation or unlawful arrest of anyone. The Commission is open to constructive engagement by well-meaning Nigerians but blackmailers and alarmists will not be allowed to sabotage its mandate”, the statement added.