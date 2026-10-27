Omoluorogbo Grammar School at 50: Aiyedatiwa to Inaugurate Administrative Block, Flag Off Classroom Projects

Preparations for the golden jubilee celebration of Omoluorogbo Grammar School, Akure, Ondo State, have reached an advanced stage, with Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa expected to inaugurate a completed ultra-modern administrative block and perform the groundbreaking ceremony for two new four-classroom block projects initiated by the school’s alumni.

The events, scheduled for Saturday, form part of activities marking the institution’s 50th anniversary and underscore the alumni community’s commitment to improving educational infrastructure and securing a brighter future for the school.

The completed administrative block and proposed classroom projects form part of a legacy infrastructure initiative comprising four four-classroom blocks planned for the school. The initiative is designed to address the institution’s infrastructural needs, enhance the learning environment and provide a more conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning.

The projects, championed by the alumni, reflect a collective determination to translate the golden jubilee celebration into tangible development that will benefit current students and generations to come.

The anniversary, themed “Celebrating Our Legacy, Shaping the Future,” with the motto “Five Decades of Excellence and Impact,” is expected to attract former students, government representatives, traditional rulers, religious leaders, members of the school community and other distinguished guests.

The Chairman of the OGSA 50th Anniversary Planning and Implementation Committee, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, said alumni sets across different graduating years were intensifying preparations to ensure a successful and memorable celebration.

He said the various sets were mobilising members, coordinating reunion activities and supporting programmes designed to commemorate the school’s five decades of educational service.

Akinmade also disclosed that encouraging indications had been received from alumni groups in the diaspora, including members in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and parts of Asia, particularly China and Japan, who had expressed their intention to participate in the historic reunion.

Their anticipated participation, he said, would add an international dimension to the celebration while strengthening the bonds among former students across geographical boundaries.

The three-day celebration will commence on Thursday, October 29, with an interdenominational thanksgiving service, alumni reunion, mentorship and networking activities.

Friday, October 30, will feature inter-house sports and social engagements involving former students and members of the school community.

The grand finale will hold on Saturday, October 31, at the school premises in Akure, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Activities for the day will include the commissioning of the completed administrative block, the groundbreaking ceremony for the two four-classroom block projects, goodwill messages from invited dignitaries and stakeholders, and the presentation and launch of the golden jubilee legacy project.

A keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Mogaji Stephen Alaba of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti on the topic, “The Past, the Present and the Future.”

The programme will also feature a discussion on “The Future of Omoluorogbo Grammar School, Akure: Challenges and Solutions,” alongside cultural presentations and other anniversary activities.

Akinmade said the golden jubilee was more than an occasion to celebrate the institution’s history, describing it as an opportunity for alumni and other stakeholders to renew their commitment to the school’s development.

He noted that the classroom projects represented a practical demonstration of the alumni’s resolve to invest in the institution and create a lasting legacy for present and future students.

The planning committee has called on alumni, parents, corporate organisations, philanthropists, government agencies and well-meaning individuals to support the school’s development initiatives and participate actively in the anniversary celebration.

As Omoluorogbo Grammar School marks 50 years of educational heritage, the golden jubilee offers an opportunity for reflection, reunion, gratitude and renewed commitment to academic excellence and institutional growth.