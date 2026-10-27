  • Tuesday, 27th October, 2026

NYSC Members’ Kidnap: Court Admits AK 47 Rifles, ConfessionalEvidence Tendered by DSS Against Suspects

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

A High Court of Imo State, on Tuesday, at the resumed trial of five persons accused of kidnapping 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps members on Independence Day, admitted the evidence tendered against them by the Department of State Services (DSS).

At the resumed sitting, the Court heard a continuation of the evidence of Ikem Emmanuel, the first principal witness, who testified that the defendants made confessional statements admitting to the crime of conspiracy, hostage-taking and unlawful possession of firearms.

The witness tendered an audio visual recording of the confessions of the defendants.
He also tendered their written statements, the recovered firearms and money in cash, recovered recovered from them.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Emeka Orafu, in admitting the exhibits, ruled that the arms and money be kept in the custody of the DSS.
The principal witness maintained that the defendants statements were obtained in the presence of their legal representatives and DSS legal officers.
In a related matter involving two other kidnap suspects, the DSS officer also gave evidence on the investigation, stating that their confessional statements were taken under caution in the presence of their lawyers and DSS legal officers.

He also tendered the audio visual recording of their statements, written statements money recovered in Naira, but for want of time, could not tender his report.

At the conclusion of proceedings, the trial judge, Justice Orafu adjourned both matters to October 28th, 29th and 30th for continuation of hearing. He ordered that all the five defendants remain in custody of the DSS.

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