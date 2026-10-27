Those Listed in Osun Presidential Campaign Council Are Not Our Representatives, Says IPAC

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, has disowned those listed as representatives of political parties in the Osun Presidential Campaign Council by the state coordinator, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

IPAC said the individuals paraded as its members in the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, are on their own and were never authorised to represent it.

The council made this known in a press statement signed by leaders of some political parties in the state on Tuesday.

The political parties include Action Alliance, National Rescue Movement, Action Democratic Party, Nigeria Democratic Congress, Social Democratic Party and National Democratic Party.

Others are Democratic Leadership Alliance, African Action Congress, Labour Party, Zenith Labour Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance and others.

It could be recalled that an advertorial signed by Adeleke, who is the coordinator of Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council in Osun, in one of the national dailies, named Odeleye Titus, Faribido Benson, Enorch Olalekan, Adetunji Olubunmi, Prince Adesoji Adeleke and Rev. Olatunji Popoola as IPAC representatives.

However, the statement by Osun IPAC noted that the inclusion of the names in the PCC list is misleading and capable of creating confusion.

“We wish to state categorically and for the record, that the persons whose names were paraded as IPAC members in the said council are not our representatives, nor were they, at any point in time, nominated or authorised by the council to represent us in any capacity.

“IPAC is a structured body with duly recognised leadership and member political parties, and any representation must follow due process and official communication from our secretariat,” the statement noted.

The council said it dissociates itself completely from the list, stressing that IPAC should not be used to score political points or create a false impression of broad-based acceptance.

IPAC also urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to recognise those listed as its representatives in the Osun PCC, insisting that members with strong grassroots presence across all local governments are the legitimate stakeholders.

“We are the majority members of IPAC in Osun State with strong grassroots presence across all local governments, and any engagement with IPAC in the state should be through us,” the statement added.