Osinbajo, Traditional Rulers Seek End to Polarisation in N’ central

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Former Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, traditional rulers, religious leaders and policy experts have called for urgent action to counter growing polarisation and rebuild civic cohesion in North-central Nigeria, warning that injustice, impunity and divisive narratives continue to fuel conflict across the region.

The leaders spoke at a national dialogue organised by the Justice Research Institute (JRI) in partnership with the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) under the theme, ‘Countering Polarisation and Rebuilding Civic Cohesion in North Central Nigeria: Beyond Tribe and Faith, Reclaiming Our Shared Stories.’

Osinbajo stressed that lasting peace cannot be achieved without justice, accountability and intentional reconciliation, drawing lessons from South Africa and Rwanda.

He said communities affected by violence and displacement must be helped to heal through truth-telling, restitution and institutional reforms that restore confidence in the justice system.

He warned that impunity undermines social stability, insisting that justice must include restitution and restoration.

“People cannot simply be told to forget. Where land has been taken unjustly, it must be returned. Where people have suffered losses, appropriate compensation and justice are necessary for healing,” he said.

Speaking at the event, NIPSS Director-General, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, described storytelling as a powerful tool for national reconciliation, noting that societies are held together not only by laws and institutions but also by the stories citizens tell about one another.

He warned that distorted narratives, misinformation and inherited prejudices can deepen divisions and undermine national development.

Also addressing participants, the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd), said conflict begins when justice, identity and belonging are denied.

He urged Nigerians to reject collective blame, ethnic profiling and religious stereotyping, emphasizing that dialogue, active listening and mutual respect are essential for peaceful coexistence.

Similarly, the Secretary-General of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Prof. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, warned against exploiting ethnic and religious differences for political or social gain.

He called for stronger accountability, responsible communication and greater investment in youth employment, arguing that widespread poverty and joblessness remain major drivers of insecurity.

Participants agreed that no community can achieve lasting peace by promoting the insecurity of another and called for inclusive governance, stronger conflict-resolution mechanisms, support for displaced persons and greater involvement of women and young people in peacebuilding efforts.

The dialogue ended with a renewed commitment to promote justice, truth, responsible leadership and shared citizenship as foundations for peace, unity and development in North-central Nigeria and beyond.