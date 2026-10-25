David Wej Raising the Sartorial Stakes

Adedayo David Eweje, the creative force behind the eponymous fashion label, is ushering his brand into a more exclusive realm where craftsmanship, individuality and contemporary elegance converge, raising the bar with David Wej Signature.

The founder of David Wej, an award-winning international premium lifestyle brand, has spent nearly two decades cultivating a reputation as one of Nigeria’s notable names in sartorial menswear. His creations, distinguished by traditionally inspired jacquard suits, impeccably cut shirts and carefully selected accessories, have found favour among celebrities, business executives and other high-profile personalities who understand that dressing well is an art form.

Since 2008, Eweje has built the business with the patience of a craftsman and the ambition of an entrepreneur. What began as an unlikely fashion venture operating from the boot of a car along Oyin Jolayemi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, has evolved into a premium menswear label with seven stores globally, including a standalone flagship in London, alongside a flourishing e-commerce platform.

Throughout that journey, the brand has grown with its clientele. Men who once patronised David Wej as rising professionals have since climbed the corporate ladder into executive suites and managing director positions.

On Saturday, October 10, Eweje opened the doors of his Lekki flagship store to unveil this exciting new chapter. The gathering drew members of Nigeria’s business, political and lifestyle elite for an exclusive preview of the Signature collection, an assemblage of sophisticated menswear and accessories that included pure-silk and cashmere ties and cravats, as well as handmade shoes.

At the heart of the collection is a carefully curated selection of fabrics sourced from some of the world’s renowned mills and manufacturers. Italian wool, English cotton and cashmere feature prominently, with materials associated with prestigious names such as Loro Piana, Zegna, Vitale Barberis Canonico, Thomas Mason, Drago, Brown Aaron and Kerry Knoll.

Yet, the allure of David Wej Signature goes beyond the prestige of imported fabrics or the intricacies of tailoring. It is about giving the modern gentleman greater freedom to express himself through what he wears, without surrendering comfort, character or individuality.