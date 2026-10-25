AGN, Bebuzee Deal Targets New Income for Actors 

Iyke Bede

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) is partnering with US-based technology company Bebuzee to create additional income opportunities for its members through a dedicated digital community where actors can earn from content they publish.

The National President of the Guild, Abubakar Yakubu, disclosed this on Thursday after being unveiled as the latest brand ambassador for Bebuzee, an AI-powered super app that recently launched in Nigeria.

The partnership will culminate in the launch of a dedicated AGN community on the platform on October 31. According to Bebuzee, members who join the community will enjoy VIP status, while those who bring their content, fans and creative businesses onto the platform will receive instant payments for what they post.

According to Yakubu, the partnership is an opportunity to improve the financial prospects of actors, many of whom depend on conventional artiste fees and earnings from existing social media platforms.

“Apart from YouTube and other social media platforms, this will also add to their earnings for their creative work. The more they earn, the better it gets for them.”

Yakubu now joins seven other Nollywood personalities signed to Bebuzee: Patience Ozokwo, Ebele Okaro, Zubby Michael, Destiny Etiko, Segun Arinze, Sani Danja and Jide Kosoko, who were unveiled during the platform’s launch in Lagos.