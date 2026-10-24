Family Fixes December 17 for Burial of Afenifere Leader, Fasoranti

Fidelis David in Akure

The family of the late leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, yesterday announced December 17, 2026, for his burial in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Fasoranti, a renowned nationalist and Yoruba leader, died at his residence in Akure on Tuesday at the age of 100.

The burial arrangements were contained in a statement issued by Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti on behalf of the family, which described the late centenarian as a beloved patriarch, Afenifere leader and foremost nationalist.

The statement read, “The family of late Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, CFR, is pleased to announce the burial arrangements of our beloved patriarch, leader of Afenifere and foremost nationalist, who passed away at the age of 100 years.”

According to the statement, a Christian wake-keeping service will hold on Wednesday, December 16, 2026, at the late elder statesman’s residence at the Omolere Nursery and Primary School Compound, Akure.

The funeral service and interment are scheduled for Thursday, December 17, at St. David’s Cathedral, Ijomu, Akure.

The statement added that the interment would take place immediately after the funeral service at the church cemetery, while guests would be entertained at the deceased’s residence afterwards.

It further disclosed that an outing and thanksgiving service would be held on Sunday, December 20, at St. David’s Cathedral, Ijomu, Akure.

The family called on relatives, associates, political leaders, members of Afenifere and other well-wishers to join them in honouring the memory of the late Yoruba leader.

“We request your prayers and presence as we honour the memory of a distinguished elder and patriot,” the statement concluded.