  • Saturday, 24th October, 2026

Optimum Global Acquires Mayfair Microfinance Bank

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago

Kehinde Oladunjoye

Optimum Global has announced the successful acquisition of Mayfair Microfinance Bank (MFB), marking a significant step in its commitment to expanding financial inclusion and providing accessible, reliable and customer-focused financial services.

The acquisition follows the completion of the necessary processes and regulatory engagements required for the transition. Under its new ownership, Mayfair MFB is expected to resume operations soon, with a renewed focus on delivering efficient and customer-centric financial solutions.

Commenting on the acquisition, Dr. Anosi Ikimalo, a Director at Optimum Global MFB said, “This acquisition represents a strategic step in Optimum Global’s ongoing commitment to strengthening financial inclusion and delivering accessible, reliable, and customer-focused financial services.”

“The development is part of Optimum Global’s broader strategy to strengthen access to financial services and create greater opportunities for individuals, businesses and underserved communities.

“Further details on the resumption of operations, customer engagement channels and other relevant information will be communicated to the public in due course.

“Optimum Global appreciates the patience, confidence and continued support of customers, partners and other stakeholders throughout the transition.

“The company looks forward to welcoming customers back and serving them with renewed focus, innovation and excellence.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.