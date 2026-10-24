Optimum Global Acquires Mayfair Microfinance Bank

Kehinde Oladunjoye

Optimum Global has announced the successful acquisition of Mayfair Microfinance Bank (MFB), marking a significant step in its commitment to expanding financial inclusion and providing accessible, reliable and customer-focused financial services.

The acquisition follows the completion of the necessary processes and regulatory engagements required for the transition. Under its new ownership, Mayfair MFB is expected to resume operations soon, with a renewed focus on delivering efficient and customer-centric financial solutions.

Commenting on the acquisition, Dr. Anosi Ikimalo, a Director at Optimum Global MFB said, “This acquisition represents a strategic step in Optimum Global’s ongoing commitment to strengthening financial inclusion and delivering accessible, reliable, and customer-focused financial services.”

“The development is part of Optimum Global’s broader strategy to strengthen access to financial services and create greater opportunities for individuals, businesses and underserved communities.

“Further details on the resumption of operations, customer engagement channels and other relevant information will be communicated to the public in due course.

“Optimum Global appreciates the patience, confidence and continued support of customers, partners and other stakeholders throughout the transition.

“The company looks forward to welcoming customers back and serving them with renewed focus, innovation and excellence.”