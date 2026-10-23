Police Rescue 11 Ghanaian Fraud Victims  in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta and Becky Uba Umenyili

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have rescued 11 Ghanaian nationals allegedly held hostage in the Sagamu area of the state, who were lured to Nigeria with promises of Canadian and Spanish visas.

The victims, comprising seven males and four females, were allegedly deceived by a fellow Ghanaian national, who promised to facilitate their overseas travel, and extorted huge amounts of money from them before bringing them to Nigeria and holding them in captivity.

Following a tip-off, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command launched an attack at the identified hideout and safely rescued all 11 victims.

Recent investigations indicate that the victims are receiving appropriate care and support, while detectives intensify efforts to track down and apprehend all persons connected with the alleged criminal network.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bode Ojajuni, emphasized the Command’s resolve to protect lives and combat trans-national crime, as he lamented the heinous crime, stating categorically that there is “no haven for criminals who exploit the hopes of others.”

The police boss enjoined the public to verify all overseas travel and visa-processing arrangements before making commitments, while also assuring them that the Command would make efforts to bring the culprits to justice.