  • Friday, 23rd October, 2026

Sultan of Sokoto Advocates Intelligence-led Policing

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called for a paradigm shift toward robust, intelligence-led policing to tackle evolving security challenges in the country.

The Sultan made the call recently when the new Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 10, Ahmed Musa, paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Sokoto.

He said modern policing requires proactive intelligence gathering, community partnership and professionalism to sustainably address insecurity in the North-west and the country at large.

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar commended officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force serving across Sokoto State for their dedication and sacrifices in safeguarding the region.

The Sultan warmly congratulated AIG Musa on his posting as the 25th AIG in charge of Zone 10 Headquarters, Sokoto, and expressed optimism for his success in the new assignment.

He expressed hope that the AIG would return to the Seat of the Caliphate in an even greater leadership capacity, having distinguished himself in service. The religious leader assured the police leadership of the Sultanate Council’s sustained institutional support and deepened relationship with the Nigeria Police Force.

The Sultan also underscored the importance of the forthcoming general elections, offering prayers for peace, stability and decorum throughout the campaign period and the polls.

Earlier, AIG Musa told the Sultan that the visit was part of his familiarisation tour and to formally announce his assumption of duty at the Zonal Command.

The AIG, who was accompanied by the Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, and other senior officers, said the visit was to identify with the traditional institution.

He disclosed that before his posting to Zone 10, he served as AIG in charge of Community Policing at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Musa said that, with his background in community policing, he was committed to enhancing community policing efforts to tackle insecurity within Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States.

The visit, according to the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Faruk Abdallah Ambursa, ended with mutual assurances of collaboration between the traditional institution and the police.

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