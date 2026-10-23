Kano Promotes over 18,000 SUBEB Staff

No fewer than 18,984 teaching and non teaching staff of Kano State Universal Basic Education Board were promoted between January and July, 2026.

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the implementation of promotions for 18,984 teaching and non-teaching staff of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for January and July 2026.

The approval followed a request submitted by the Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Yusuf Kabir, seeking the release of ₦235,116,339.09 for the implementation of the promotions across the 44 Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs).

In the letter dated 2nd September 2026, SUBEB said the affected staff comprised eligible teaching and non-teaching personnel whose promotions for the January and July 2026 cycles had been processed, including the corresponding salary adjustment calculations.

The Board said timely implementation of promotions was essential to staff motivation, career development, capacity strengthening and improved service delivery within the basic education sector.

It noted that SUBEB, one of the largest public institutions in the state, has approximately 60,000 teaching and non-teaching personnel serving across the 44 LGEAs.

According to the Board, the administration inherited outstanding promotion backlogs, including arrears spanning seven years and another backlog of one-and-a-half years. It said Governor Yusuf had previously approved and ensured the implementation of the outstanding promotions.

SUBEB said the intervention had significantly boosted staff morale, restored confidence in the service and demonstrated the administration’s commitment to the welfare of public servants.

The Board explained that it had completed all necessary arrangements and processes for the January and July 2026 promotions, including staff eligibility verification and salary adjustment computations.

Governor Yusuf approved the request, which was ratified at recent State Executive Council paving the way for the release of the approved funds for the implementation of the promotions.