NAF Air Mishaps: Of Aircraft Maintenance and Operational Safety

The recurring aviation mishaps involving Nigerian Air Force aircraft raise troubling questions about aircraft maintenance, operational safety and accountability, making it imperative to address the underlying causes before more lives are lost, writes Linus Aleke.

Over the past decade, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has experienced a series of aviation mishaps involving transport aircraft, fighter jets, helicopters, training aircraft and unmanned aerial platforms. Media reports have identified at least 16 incidents during the period under review.

The latest and deadliest incident occurred on 5 October 2026, when an ATR-42 aircraft, designated NAF 931, crashed near the naval base at Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, while undertaking a routine flight from Benin City to Lagos. All 25 people on board, comprising 20 passengers and five crew members, reportedly died. As of 10 October 2026, the cause of the crash had not been officially established, and an investigation had been ordered.

Barely 24 hours later, an NAF helicopter made a precautionary landing in Benue State following an air interdiction mission near the Benue–Enugu boundary. The helicopter subsequently returned safely to base.

Other recent incidents included an Alpha Jet emergency at NAF Base Kainji, Niger State, on 6 December 2025, during which both pilots ejected safely, and the reported loss of a CH-4B unmanned aerial platform in Niger State in January 2026, which did not result in human fatalities.

Earlier incidents included a Super Mushshak trainer aircraft mishap near Kaduna Military Airfield on 7 March 2024, from which both pilots emerged uninjured; the crash of an FT-7NI training aircraft at Makurdi on 14 July 2023, with both pilots reportedly ejecting safely; and the crash of an Mi-171E helicopter at Chukuba, Niger State, on 14 August 2023, during a casualty-evacuation mission. Reports differed on the death toll from the latter incident.

On 1 December 2023, an Mi-35P attack helicopter crashed shortly after take-off at NAF Base Port Harcourt, although all five crew members reportedly survived with minor injuries. In 2022, a Super Mushshak trainer aircraft crashed at NAF Base Kaduna, killing Flight Lieutenant Abubakar Muhammed Alkali and Flight Lieutenant Elijah Haruna Karatu.

The year 2021 witnessed several major incidents. On 21 February, a Beechcraft King Air 350i, designated NAF 201, crashed while returning to Abuja, killing all seven personnel on board. On 31 March, an Alpha Jet disappeared over Borno State, with both pilots presumed dead. The NAF rejected claims that the aircraft had been shot down, stating that a video circulated in connection with the incident did not establish enemy action.

On 21 May 2021, a Beechcraft King Air 350 crashed near Kaduna Civil Airport, killing all 11 occupants, including the then Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru. A joint investigation by the NAF and Nigeria’s Accident Investigation Bureau subsequently produced an interim report containing 27 initial findings and eight immediate safety recommendations. Another Alpha Jet incident occurred near the Kaduna–Zamfara boundary on 18 July 2021, with the pilot surviving after ejecting.

Earlier accidents included the crash of an Mi-35M helicopter at Damasak, Borno State, on 2 January 2019, with five reported fatalities; an RV-6A Air Beetle trainer aircraft crash in Kaduna State on 17 August 2019, which killed one person; and a training helicopter crash in Enugu State on 14 November 2019, with no reported fatalities. On 28 September 2018, two F-7NI fighter jets collided during rehearsals for Nigeria’s Independence Day celebrations at Katampe Hills, Abuja, resulting in one reported fatality. In July 2017, an Agusta 109 utility helicopter came down in the Borno River following a reported technical problem, without loss of life.

Collectively, these incidents encompass fatal and non-fatal crashes, mid-air collisions, emergency ejections, precautionary landings and the loss of an unmanned platform. They underscore the importance of distinguishing confirmed facts from preliminary reports and awaiting the findings of official investigations before attributing causes.

Although the NAF has institutionalised civilian harm mitigation through intelligence-driven targeting, collateral damage assessments, adherence to international humanitarian law and measures to protect civilians during air operations, concerns persist about the adequacy of its preventive policies and programmes. Public outcry from communities affected by collateral damage, amplified by international human rights organisations such as Amnesty International (AI), has further intensified scrutiny of the service.

Meanwhile, questions about the effectiveness of existing aviation safety safeguards remain. The persistence of mishaps has fuelled public criticism, with some detractors disparagingly likening NAF aircraft to overripe mangoes that fall from trees at the slightest breeze.

Against this backdrop, security experts and public affairs analysts have called for more transparent investigations, improved maintenance, better training, stronger civil-military cooperation and a long-term strategy for developing Nigeria’s indigenous aerospace capabilities.

Speaking on the recurring mishaps, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited, Dr Kabir Adamu, described the recurrent loss of NAF aircraft as a national tragedy that extends beyond the substantial financial cost to taxpayers. More significantly, he said, these incidents represent the irreversible loss of highly trained and patriotic personnel whose expertise takes years and considerable financial resources to develop.

The crash of NAF 931 in Igbokoda on 5 October 2026 has, he noted, understandably reignited public debate about military aviation safety. However, he argued that addressing the crisis requires moving beyond speculation to examine the underlying systemic factors and develop evidence-based solutions.

According to Adamu, aviation disasters rarely result from a single point of failure. The Swiss Cheese Model of accident causation illustrates how incidents occur when multiple underlying vulnerabilities align.

He identified several factors that could contribute to recurring NAF mishaps. The first is operational tempo and environmental stress. The NAF operates across multiple theatres, from counter-insurgency operations in the North-East to maritime surveillance in the Niger Delta and internal security missions nationwide. Such demands increase flying hours, accelerate wear and tear, and heighten the risk of crew fatigue.

Operating in challenging weather conditions, including dense Harmattan haze and sudden tropical storms, also requires exceptional pilot proficiency and reliable instrument systems.

Adamu identified maintenance practices and supply-chain constraints as another concern. While cautioning against blanket accusations of poor maintenance, he observed that sustaining an ageing fleet in a challenging economic environment presents considerable difficulties.

Even when aircraft undergo major overseas maintenance, their continued airworthiness depends on local technical capacity and the availability of spare parts. He cited the crashed ATR-42, which, he said, had undergone maintenance in Germany before returning to Nigeria in late 2024, as an example of the importance of sustained maintenance beyond major servicing.

Delays in procuring genuine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, he added, can sometimes result in workarounds or deferred maintenance, potentially compromising airworthiness over time.

Aircraft age is another consideration. Although older aircraft can remain safe with rigorous maintenance, many NAF platforms have reportedly been in service for 15 to 20 years or longer. As aircraft age, inspections become more frequent and expensive. Without a robust, adequately funded lifecycle-management plan, the risk of mechanical failure may increase.

Adamu also highlighted human factors and training gaps, noting that pilot decision-making, air traffic control and maintenance errors can contribute to aviation accidents. Although NAF pilots are highly skilled, he argued that recurrent training must evolve to address emerging operational challenges. Simulator training should adequately reproduce region-specific hazards, including sudden microbursts, instrument failures and spatial disorientation, to prepare pilots for critical situations.

To address these challenges and restore public confidence, Adamu called on the NAF and the Federal Government to adopt a proactive, transparent and systemic approach to aviation safety.

First, he advocated independent and transparent investigations, urging the NAF to strengthen its collaboration with the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and aviation safety experts.

While acknowledging legitimate operational security concerns, he argued that declassified interim and final investigation reports should be made public. Transparency, he maintained, would promote accountability, dispel speculation and enable the wider aviation community to learn from previous incidents.

Second, he recommended comprehensive, independent safety and airworthiness audits covering the entire fleet, maintenance facilities and operational units. Such audits should examine not only aircraft condition but also spare-parts supply chains, maintenance engineers’ certification and compliance with technical manuals.

Third, he called for greater investment in simulator-based and recurrent training for aircrew and maintenance personnel. Pilots should undertake mandatory training in emergency procedures, navigation in adverse weather and crew resource management to reduce the risk of human error.

He also recommended a non-punitive, confidential safety-reporting system, or Just Culture, that would encourage pilots, engineers and ground crew to report near misses, minor technical faults and procedural violations without undue fear of disciplinary action. Identifying and correcting such problems early could prevent them from developing into serious accidents.

Furthermore, Adamu advocated stronger alignment between military aviation safety practices and the standards of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Although military aviation has distinct operational demands, he argued that greater civilian regulatory input into safety reviews could strengthen oversight and improve standards.

He also called for accelerated fleet modernisation and comprehensive lifecycle planning. Government, he said, should develop a clear, adequately funded plan for the phased retirement of obsolete aircraft and their replacement with modern, reliable platforms. Continued reliance on ageing aircraft, he warned, could prove a false economy by increasing maintenance costs, downtime and the risk of further loss of life.

Adamu emphasised that the NAF operates in a demanding security environment and that its personnel deserve the highest possible standards of safety and support. Addressing systemic vulnerabilities, he said, should not be interpreted as an indictment of the service’s bravery or competence, but as a necessary step towards operational excellence. Through transparency, rigorous auditing and modern safety-management systems, Nigeria could honour fallen aviators by improving the prospects of their colleagues returning safely from every mission.

On his part, Head of the Department of Political Science at Benue State University, Makurdi, Professor Atah Pine, expressed concern over the persistent aviation mishaps involving military aircraft in Nigeria.

He argued that whenever an aviation accident occurs, the relevant authorities should promptly institute an investigation to establish its cause. Given the number of mishaps recorded over the years, he questioned how many investigation findings had been made available to the public.

Pine said the apparent lack of transparency made it difficult to draw empirically sound conclusions or develop evidence-based projections.

He also highlighted the importance of flight data recorders and cockpit voice recorders, commonly referred to collectively as black boxes, in establishing an aircraft’s performance and the circumstances leading up to an accident.

He questioned what these recorders had revealed about the incidents under scrutiny, observing that the public remained largely unable to access such information.

Pine called on the NAF authorities to conduct, as a matter of urgency, a comprehensive technical and mechanical audit of their aircraft and implement the necessary corrective measures to prevent a recurrence of accidents that had claimed numerous lives and caused profound trauma, pain and sorrow.

Also, former Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Ambassador Ogbole Amedu-Ode argued that the recurring aviation mishaps could be attributable to several factors, including inadequate funding, insufficient pilot training, poor maintenance practices and the procurement of used aircraft whose operational suitability might be compromised.

He maintained that addressing these challenges required adequate budgetary allocations, continuous personnel training, rigorous maintenance regimes and a shift towards acquiring new, fit-for-purpose aircraft.

Beyond immediate procurement requirements, Amedu-Ode called for a long-term national strategy to develop indigenous aerospace manufacturing capabilities. Nigeria, he noted, possesses relevant natural resources, including iron ore and aluminium, but requires sustained investment, technological advancement and the political will to translate these resources into industrial capacity.

He suggested that Nigeria could draw lessons from countries such as China, India, Brazil and Singapore to gradually develop its capacity to manufacture, maintain and sustain military aircraft. Such an approach, he argued, could improve flight safety, protect human lives, preserve valuable military assets and reduce long-term dependence on foreign suppliers.

Similarly, Chairman of the Guild of Public Affairs Analysts of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter, Dr Ambrose Igboke, expressed concern over Nigeria’s numerous military aviation accidents, arguing that they raised serious questions about airspace management, operational safety and accountability.

He said the apparent disparity between civilian and military aviation safety warranted closer scrutiny, particularly regarding the sophistication of military navigational equipment and the extent of information-sharing between the military, the NCAA and other relevant agencies.

Igboke also emphasised the importance of training and capacity development, advocating stronger collaboration and personnel exchange programmes between the Ministry of Aviation and the military hierarchy. He welcomed the meeting between the Chief of the Air Staff and the Minister of Aviation as an initial step towards greater cooperation.

Accountability, he added, remained essential. He questioned what previous military aviation accident investigations had revealed about the causes of the incidents, including possible human error, mechanical failure or negligence, and whether anyone found culpable had faced disciplinary action, dismissal, prosecution or other sanctions.

He maintained that these questions required transparent, evidence-based answers if Nigeria was to strengthen aviation safety and prevent future tragedies.

Military aviation mishaps are not peculiar to Nigeria but remain a persistent hazard worldwide. A review of available records from October 2016 to October 2026 indicates that air forces in countries like the United States, Brazil, Egypt and Morocco have also experienced aircraft accidents and losses involving different aircraft types and operational circumstances.

The United States Air Force publishes mishap summaries and investigation reports, while Brazil maintains an established aviation accident investigation system through its Centre for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA). These examples demonstrate that aviation accidents remain a concern even among countries with extensive military aviation capabilities and formalised safety-investigation systems.

Nigeria’s experience should therefore be examined within the realities and inherent risks of military flying rather than portrayed as an exclusively Nigerian phenomenon. Military aviation involves complex training exercises, demanding operational missions, low-level flying, adverse weather, mechanical challenges and operations in environments where the margin for error can be limited. Such conditions expose military aircrews and aircraft to risks that cannot be entirely eliminated, even with rigorous maintenance and operational procedures.

Nevertheless, recognising the global hazards of military aviation should not diminish the need to investigate every mishap, establish its causes and implement measures to prevent recurrence. The crucial distinction lies between acknowledging that accidents occur across air forces worldwide and determining whether particular incidents could have been prevented.

Nigeria’s experience should consequently be assessed through verified accident investigation reports, casualty records, aircraft serviceability data and evidence of the implementation of safety recommendations. International comparisons must also account for differences in fleet size, flying hours, mission profiles and public disclosure practices, as raw accident totals alone cannot establish which air force operates more safely.

Ultimately, military aviation mishaps constitute a global operational risk requiring continuous vigilance, professional training, effective maintenance, rigorous investigation and institutional learning.

The objective should not be to portray Nigeria as uniquely susceptible to aircraft accidents, but to examine its experience within an informed international context while ensuring that every aircraft loss and every life lost contributes to improved aviation safety, greater accountability and the prevention of avoidable tragedies.