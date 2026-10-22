Nigerian-Born Compliance, Safety and Sustainability Professional Kimberly Oseme Appointed WSO Representative to the United Nations for Africa

Subheadline: The internationally experienced QHSSE and Compliance professional brings expertise in risk management, occupational safety, environmental sustainability and governance to her new role, alongside a commitment to inclusive development.

Kimberly Oseme, a Nigerian-born Quality, Health, Safety, Security and Environment (QHSSE) and Compliance professional from Ugboba, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria, was appointed the World Safety Organization (WSO) Representative to the United Nations for Africa in October 2026.

Oseme currently works with SIRVA, a global moving and relocation services company, where she supports occupational health and safety, quality management, environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance across international operations.

Her involvement with WSO began in 2020 when she joined as an Associate Member. She became an Affiliate Member in 2024 before being appointed WSO Representative to the United Nations for Africa in 2026.

Oseme holds a First Class Honours degree in Microbiology from Benson Idahosa University, Nigeria, and a master’s degree in Environmental and Energy Management from the University of Twente, the Netherlands. Her career includes experience in Nigeria’s oil and gas and agricultural sectors, international development communications and sustainability advocacy.

Her commitment to environmental protection is rooted in concerns about the effects of natural resource exploitation on women, children and local communities. She is the author of “Beyond Extraction: Why Africa’s Natural Resources Must Deliver Protection, Participation and Prosperity for Women.” At the 2026 WSO International Environmental and Occupational Safety & Health Symposium, she presented “Policies Don’t Save the Planet — People Do: Closing the Gap Between Environmental Policy and Real-World Action.”

Beyond her professional career, Oseme founded Ecokim Beauty, an eco-conscious beauty venture promoting inclusive skincare, African-sourced natural ingredients and environmentally responsible packaging. Her community service has also included charitable outreach to children in orphanages and recognition by the Aniocha North Local Government Council in 2017 for her contribution to a safe environment and water in the community.

In her new role, Oseme aims to amplify African perspectives in global discussions on occupational safety, environmental sustainability, security and inclusive development. She hopes to advocate for approaches that ensure economic progress and natural resource wealth translate into meaningful improvements in people’s lives.