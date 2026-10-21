  • Wednesday, 21st October, 2026

RMB Nigeria Wins Merchant Bank of the Year Award

Business | 4 seconds ago

Nume Ekeghe 

RMB Nigeria has secured two honours at the 2026 BusinessDay Bank and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, winning Merchant Bank of the Year for the eighth time and Deal Advisory Excellence of the Year.

Commenting on the awards, Bayo Ajayi, Chief Executive Officer of RMB Nigeria, said: “These awards reflect the strength of our client partnerships and the consistency with which we deliver on our commitments. Being named Merchant Bank of the Year for the eighth time is a significant achievement, and one we share with the clients who continue to trust us with their most important financial and strategic decisions.’’

“We remain focused on combining deep market understanding, innovative thinking and the strength of the RMB network to help our clients navigate complexity, unlock opportunities and pursue sustainable growth.”

Speaking on the Deal Advisory Excellence award, Chidi Iwuchukwu, Executive Director and Head of Investment Banking, Broader Africa, RMB Nigeria, said:

“Successful deal advisory goes beyond structuring and executing transactions. It requires a deep understanding of our clients’ ambitions, the sectors in which they operate and the market dynamics shaping their decisions.’’

“This recognition underscores our commitment to bringing together the right expertise, commercial insight and execution discipline for complex mandates, helping clients navigate critical milestones and achieve their strategic objectives.”

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