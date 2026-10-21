NIA Commiserates With Edo State Govt, Victims of Tanker Explosion

Ebere Nwoji

The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), has commiserated with the Edo State Government, victims and relatives of the recent tragic tanker explosion in Oluku, Ovia North-East Local Government Area, along the Benin–Lagos Road in Edo State.

The ugly incident resulted in the loss of lives, injuries and destruction of properties, including shops, vehicles and other valuable assets.

The Chairman of the Association, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, on behalf of the Governing Council and member companies, extended her heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Edo State, particularly families who lost loved ones, those receiving medical treatment and individuals whose businesses and livelihoods were affected by the unfortunate incident.

Describing the explosion as a devastating tragedy, Nwachukwu noted that beyond the painful loss of lives and injuries sustained, the destruction of commercial premises, vehicles, merchandise and other properties represents significant economic losses, with far-reaching consequences for affected families, businesses and the wider community.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident and the immense pain it has brought upon families and businesses. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost loved ones, the injured and everyone whose means of livelihood has been disrupted. We pray for the peaceful repose of the departed souls and speedy recovery of those receiving medical attention,” she stated.

The NIA Chairman observed that while unforeseen accidents may not always be completely prevented, their occurrence and severity could be significantly reduced through strict adherence to safety standards, responsible road usage, regular vehicle maintenance and effective regulatory enforcement.

She urged petroleum tanker operators, motorists and other road users to prioritise safety, while advising members of the public to avoid accident scenes involving petroleum products, refrain from scooping spilled fuel and promptly alert relevant emergency response agencies.

Emphasising the critical role of insurance in mitigating the financial consequences of such disasters, Nwachukwu noted that the incident further reinforces the need for individuals, businesses and government institutions to embrace adequate insurance protection against unforeseen risks.

“While insurance cannot replace precious lives or erase the emotional trauma of such tragedies, it provides an essential financial safety net, helping affected individuals and businesses recover, rebuild and restore their livelihoods. The destruction of shops, vehicles and other assets in incidents of this nature underscores the importance of appropriate insurance coverage as a fundamental risk management tool,” she said.