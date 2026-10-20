Tinubu Mourns Fasoranti, Pays Glowing Tribute to Late Afeniifere Leader

.Says Nigeria’ll sorely miss his voice of wisdom, moral authority, fatherly counsel

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to the late Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, who died on Tuesday at the age of 100.

The President, in a tribute signed by him described the patriarch and elder statesman as an icon, beacon of principle and one of the last great titans of Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s progressive family.

According to him, Nigeria will sorely miss Pa Fasoranti’s voice of wisdom, moral authority and fatherly counsel.

Tinubu, in the 13-paragraph release stated, inter alia: “I received with profound sadness the news of the passing of Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, our father, patriarch, elder statesman, and foremost Afenifere leader, who died at the glorious age of 100.

“On behalf of the Federal Government and the people of Nigeria, I commiserate with the Fasoranti family, the good people of Akure Kingdom, the government and people of Ondo State and South-West Nigeria, and the entire Afenifere family.

“Pa Fasoranti was an icon, a beacon of principle, and one of the last great titans of Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s progressive family.

“His life, spanning a century, was a lesson in integrity, discipline, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to the Yoruba people and the unity and progress of Nigeria.

“From his days as an educationist and principal, to his stewardship as Commissioner for Finance in the old Western Region, and later as the leader of Afenifere, Baba never wavered in his belief in true federalism, social justice, and a Nigeria that works for all.

“Baba made immense contributions to this country and, at the risk of his life, fought for the democracy we enjoy today.

“Pa Fasoranti distinguished himself in every respect: in his disciplined, Spartan way of life, his belief in principles, and his commitment to noble causes.

“Our nation will sorely miss his voice of wisdom, moral authority, and fatherly counsel, especially now, when we need his guidance most.

“I recall Baba’s centenary on May 11 this year, when we celebrated not just longevity, but a legacy of honour. He lived a fulfilled life and left indelible footprints in the sands of time.

“I also recall his prayers and counsel when I came to his residence in Akure in 2022 to inform him of my decision to contest the presidency. Pa Fasoranti told me I would be President in his lifetime, and God answered his prayer.

“I had hoped Papa would also be around with us for my second term to witness the full dawn of economic growth and prosperity in the land.

“But we must thank God for Pa Fasoranti’s long life of service, grace and fulfilment.

“May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. May God comfort all who mourn him and grant his family the fortitude to bear this great loss.”