PAU’s School of Media, Communication Celebrates 20 Years of Shaping Media Professionals

The School of Media and Communication (SMC), Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), has concluded plans to celebrate its 20th anniversary this month with a series of events designed to bring together academics, media professionals, students, alumni, industry partners, and members of the wider community.

The anniversary marks two decades of the school’s contribution to media and communication education in Nigeria and Africa, as well as its continued engagement with the evolving media industry.

The celebrations will feature several activities, beginning with the hosting of the Prof. Biakolo International Conference on Communication in Marriage and Family on October 21 at the main campus in Ibeju, Lekki, Lagos.

The conference will convene scholars and practitioners to explore the role of communication in marriage and family life, and to examine how effective communication can contribute to healthier relationships and families.

On October 22, the festival of ideas and anniversary cocktail will bring together alumni, industry partners, and other stakeholders to celebrate SMC’s journey, reflect on the school’s impact, and consider its priorities for the next decade.

The anniversary will culminate in a community outreach from November 2 to 6, during which staff, students and alumni of SMC will participate in service initiatives in the university’s host community.

According to the Dean, Dr Ikechukwu Obiaya, the anniversary celebrates the school’s achievements and reaffirms its commitment to the future of media education and professional practice.

“Twenty years represents a significant milestone for the school and for everyone who has contributed to its journey,” Obiaya said. “We have had the privilege of training media professionals who are contributing to Nigeria and Africa, while working closely with industry to ensure that our programmes remain relevant to the needs of the profession.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we are also looking ahead. Our commitment to our students, staff and industry partners, and research remains at the heart of what we do, and we are excited about the possibilities that the next decade holds,” he added.

Since its establishment, SMC has offered undergraduate, postgraduate and executive programmes in media and communication. Its undergraduate programmes are recognised by the various industry bodies.

The school has also partnered with organisations across the media and communication industry, giving students practical exposure and a deeper understanding of professional practice.

The 20th anniversary therefore serves as both a celebration and a point of reflection for the school, highlighting its evolution over two decades while looking towards the changing demands of the media and communication landscape.

The school called on alumni, industry partners, members of the media, and the public to participate in the anniversary activities and join it in commemorating 20 years of education, professional development, industry engagement, and community service.