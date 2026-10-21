NAPharm Honours Prof Udeala’s Contribution to Pharmacy Education

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy (NAPharm) has honoured the late Prof. Oleka Udeala, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), for his outstanding contributions to pharmacy education, pharmaceutical research, and university administration, recognising his pioneering role in establishing pharmacy departments and developing generations of pharmacists in Nigeria.

Speaking at the valedictory service in Udeala’s honour, the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of NAPharm, Prof. Lere Baale, described him as a true scholar who expanded knowledge across the industry.

Udeala became the first pharmacist in Nigeria to serve as a vice-chancellor.

“We should pause and appreciate the significance of that achievement. There is always a difference between walking through an open door and being the person whose achievement demonstrates that the door can be opened.

“Udeala was an eminent scholar and a distinguished authority in Pharmaceutics. But scholarship, at its highest level, is more than the accumulation of publications, degrees and academic titles. The true scholar expands knowledge and then gives that knowledge away. The true teacher does more than transfer information. He develops others’ capacity to think. The true professor does not merely produce students. He produces successors,” said Baale.

In his remarks, President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Ayuba Tanko, said Udeala did not merely build a distinguished career; he helped build the profession’s future.

“The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria recognises and deeply appreciates this invaluable contribution. The institutions he helped establish and the generations of pharmacists whose education they support remain an enduring part of his legacy. Think about that legacy. After attaining one of the highest offices in university administration, he returned to build pharmaceutical education and prepare future generations of pharmacists,” he said.

The Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Lagos, Prof. Sunday Adesegun, described his loss as profound to the academic community.

“Professor Udeala belonged to a generation of academics who helped lay the foundations upon which pharmaceutical education, research, and practice in Nigeria continue to develop. His passing is a profound loss to his family, the academic community, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, the University of Port Harcourt, and the Nigerian pharmaceutical profession.

“His work associated with the development of the IDQ test kit in 1990 for detecting fake drugs, as referenced in the tribute, reflects the role of scientific ingenuity in addressing the serious public-health challenge of substandard and falsified medicines. Such work reminds us that pharmaceutical research must go beyond theory to develop solutions that protect patients, strengthen medicine quality assurance, and promote public confidence,” Adesegun said.