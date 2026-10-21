Lookman Celebrates 29th Birthday with an Assist as Atlético Hold Stuttgart 

*Doue inspires PSG to beat Barcelona in six-goal thriller

Ademola Lookman came off the bench to provide an assist for Atletico Madrid to draw level at Stuggart in a UEFA Champions League tie on his 29th birthday last night.

The Super Eagles forward provided a cute assist for Julian Alvarez to score his first goal of the season and for the Spanish club to salvage a result in Germany

Last week, Ademola Lookman scored his first Champions League goal of the season in a 2-0 home win over Manchester United.

Atleti were reduced to 10 men in the 64th minute, when Morten Hjulmand was sent off.

Elsewhere, Desire Doue, Lamine Yamal and Vitinha scored superb individual goals as Champions League holders Paris St-Germain overcame Barcelona in a breathless encounter at Parc des Princes.

After starring in PSG’s victory against Manchester City last week, Doue opened the scoring in the 38th minute in a half that saw both sides miss several clear chances.

Teenage full-back Xavi Espart drew Barcelona level early in the second half with a rifled near-post effort, before PSG defender Lucas Hernandez powered in a towering header.

Lamine Yamal made it 2-2 with a genius near-post finish, but less than two minutes later Vitinha sent a volley into the bottom corner to reclaim the lead for PSG.

Fabian Ruiz put the result beyond doubt five minutes later by converting Achraf Hakimi’s low cross at the back post, in a win that ends Barcelona’s 11-match unbeaten run at the start of their season.

The Parisians had wasted little time in implementing their high-pressing gameplan to force Barcelona into several mistakes in the early stages.

The game was 79 seconds old when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia struck the foot of the post after Pedri was dispossessed, before Doue and Ousmane Dembele were denied by Barca goalkeeper Joan Garcia following high turnovers.

At Etihad, Phil Foden scored a sublime hat-trick as he produced a virtuoso display to help Manchester City return to winning ways in the Champions League group phase by easing past Greek side AEK Athens 5-1.

City needed to show a response after being beaten 4-2 at home by holders Paris St-Germain last week and they reacted in the perfect manner with a dominant performance.

Enzo Maresca’s side had Foden in fine form for the victory, with the England international scoring three times and also providing an assist in a superb, all-round display.