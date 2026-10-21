Julius Berger Wins Reputation and Influence Award

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has been recognised for its strong corporate reputation and media presence, emerging winner of the Construction Sector Reputation and Influence Award at the 2026 Nigeria Digital PR Summit (NDPRS) Awards Gala held in Lagos, last weekend.

The award was presented in recognition of the company’s sustained excellence in media visibility, brand influence, positive public perception, and reputation management within Nigeria’s construction and infrastructure industry.

The Nigeria Digital PR Summit, widely regarded as a leading platform for digital communications professionals in sub-Saharan Africa, brings together public relations practitioners, marketers, media experts, content creators and industry leaders to discuss emerging trends and best practices in digital engagement.

Announcing the award, NDPRS Chief Executive, Segun McMedal, said Julius Berger distinguished itself through its consistent visibility in the media and its ability to maintain a strong and positive corporate image over the years.

“On behalf of the Advisory Board, Management of the Nigeria Digital PR Summit, and the Selection Committee of the Third Nigeria Digital PR Awards, we are pleased to announce Julius Berger Nigeria Plc as the winner of the Construction Sector Reputation and Influence Award,” he said.

McMedal noted that the recognition celebrates the company’s long-standing commitment to effective communication and stakeholder engagement, describing Julius Berger as a benchmark for reputation management in Nigeria’s construction sector.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company’s Director, Administration, Dr. Abdulaziz Kaita, the Human Resources Manager, Mr. Chisom Albert, expressed appreciation to the organisers, noting that such recognitions encourage organisations to continuously improve their performance and standards.

According to Albert, awards of this nature help reinforce organisational values, strengthen workplace culture, and inspire teams to strive for excellence.

“This recognition shows that our efforts in engaging stakeholders and maintaining meaningful media relationships are being noticed. It encourages us to do even more, and we look forward to building on this achievement in the years ahead,” he said.

A media communication consultant, Yemi Badejo-Okusanya did not mince words in remarking that Julius Berger deserves the reputation and influence Award 2026, saying, the company not just combined tried-and-true engineering principles with the latest methodologies and innovations, it delivers high-value and high-performance solutions for building, infrastructure and industry projects. The company’s unique structure, extensive resources and years of experience support its ability to undertake ambitious and diverse construction projects, including the pioneering of works in remote locations, under difficult environmental conditions and constrained time requirements. With services covering all project phases, from planning and procurement, to design, engineering and construction, through to maintenance and operation, Julius Berger has successfully constructed some of Nigeria’s most significant infrastructure, industrial facilities and buildings.

Continuing, Okusanya said, I know the eggheads that manage the company’s Media Relations must be doing excellently well to make Julius Berger earn this unique and enviable Award. I congratulate them and wish them more wins, adding, I want to congratulate every single organisation in Nigeria that has been nominated. You are all winners. But like in events like this, some people need to take away the trophies.

Badejo-Okusanya also commended the company’s media relations team for sustaining a strong brand presence and reputation, adding that the award reflects the strategic work being done behind the scenes to keep Julius Berger positively positioned in the public space.

Similarly, Registrar and Secretary to Council of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, Thelma Okoh congratulated the company on the achievement while encouraging its communications team to sustain the momentum and strive for even greater accomplishments in 2027.

The awards gala, themed Art of Influence, featured cultural performances and networking sessions, bringing together professionals from across Nigeria’s communications, marketing and corporate sectors.

Representing Julius Berger at the event were the HR Manager, Mr. Chisom Albert, Senior Quantity Surveyor, Mrs Nneka Anyanwu; Manager, Media Relations, Osedebamen Isibor; and Assistant Media Relations Officer, Jeffrey Ibeh.