7-Fifteen Capital Hosts Hamzat, for an Evening with Lagos Business Leaders

Bennett Oghifo

A luxury real estate development company, 7-Fifteen Capital, hosted Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor of Lagos State and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2027 Lagos State governorship election, for an evening of conversation with Lagos’ young business leaders in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Themed “Lagos: The Next Chapter,” the private dinner brought together approximately 150 young executives, founders, investors, and influential figures from across the business community for an intimate conversation with the Deputy Governor on the opportunities, challenges and priorities shaping the future of Lagos.

The evening featured a keynote address by Dr. Hamzat on his vision and priorities for Lagos ahead of the 2027 governorship election, with a focus on creating an environment that supports businesses, attracts investment and improves the quality of life for residents.

“The next chapter for Lagos is going to be about building on the progress we have already made and taking the state to a new level of innovation, inclusion and infrastructure. We must establish Lagos as a leading centre for education, strengthen healthcare delivery, create more opportunities for our young people and MSMEs, and make Lagos the safest mega-city in Africa. Our ambition is to make Lagos a place where people and businesses can thrive and where the systems of government work more efficiently for everyone,” Dr. Hamzat said.

He also delivered a special presentation on Digital Lagos 2.0, outlining his vision for integrating artificial intelligence, blockchain and smart-city technologies to position Lagos as a leading technology hub and build a more efficient digital government. The programme concluded with a fireside conversation, where Dr. Hamzat engaged directly with guests, discussing sustainability, town planning, the creative economy, tourism, public-private collaboration and more. The open exchange gave business leaders an opportunity to raise pressing issues and gain greater clarity on how the proposed agenda would shape Lagos.

Speaking about the objective of the gathering, Tope Adekoya, CEO and Co-Founder of 7-Fifteen Capital, said, “Lagos is home to an increasingly influential community of young founders and business leaders who are creating opportunities and contributing meaningfully to the city’s growth. This evening was an opportunity to bring that community together with public leadership, create space for direct conversation and hear from the people who are actively shaping Lagos’s next chapter. The depth and openness of the conversation showed that there is a real appetite for this kind of engagement, and we are pleased that we achieved what we set out to do with this evening.”

For 7-Fifteen, the event reflects the company’s connection to the growth and evolution of the cities in which it operates. Adesuwa Belo-Osagie, Deputy CEO and Co-Founder of 7-Fifteen Capital, said, “As we expand our presence in Lagos, we recognise that our responsibility goes beyond financial investment and property development. The next chapter of Lagos will be written collectively by public servants, businesses and private citizens who care enough to participate in shaping it. We want to be part of that process. For us, that means being a positive force in this community, supporting the ideas, people, conversations and initiatives that can contribute to a better quality of life. A better Lagos is the goal, and we want the measure of our presence here to be the positive contribution we make towards achieving it.”

The evening continued with an elevated dining experience, giving guests the opportunity to network, exchange ideas and explore displays showcasing 7-Fifteen Capital’s developments across Lagos and Abuja.