2027: AbdulRazaq Tasks Renewed Hope Youth Leadership on Tinubu, Others’ Polls 



Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, urged the leadership of Renewed Hope Youth Engagement (RHYE) to mobilise youths across the 16 local government areas of the state for the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu and other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the 2027 elections.

AbdulRazaq made the appeal in Ilorin, during the inauguration of the Kwara State Chapter of RHYE, an initiative aimed at promoting youth participation in governance, political engagement and national development.

He advised the youths to strengthen grassroots engagement, promote peaceful political participation and communicate the programmes and achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to the electorate.

He said the party’s objective ahead of the 2027 elections was to present its records, communicate its vision and secure the support of the people for President Bola Tinubu and other APC candidates.

“Our aspiration is to see Kwara record overwhelming votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and secure strong electoral support for all APC candidates, from the National Assembly to the State House of Assembly and other elective positions,” he said.

The governor stressed that achieving the objective required unity among party members, effective grassroots engagement, credible communication and a genuine connection with the people.

Represented by the state deputy governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, AbdulRazaq said youths remained important partners in the development of the state, adding that their energy, creativity and determination were essential to building stronger communities and expanding opportunities.

Earlier, the RHYE State Coordinator, Nafisat Buge, said the inauguration was aimed at strengthening an existing structure committed to grassroots engagement and youth participation across Kwara.

In his remarks, the state Chairman of the APC, Mr Sunday Fagbemi, congratulated the newly inaugurated leadership of the Renewed Hope Youth Engagement (RHYE) in Kwara, expressing confidence that supporters would mobilise in large numbers to vote for their party.

