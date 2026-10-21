  • Wednesday, 21st October, 2026

Yiaga: Media Can Report Results Officially Announced at Polling Stations During Polls

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A pro-election non-governmental organisation, Yiaga Africa, has weighed into the debate of whether or not the media can publish election results, standing with the media on this.


In a statement, the Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, said the media could report results that had been officially announced at polling units because those results were already in the public domain.


Reacting to questions, Itodo said, ‘’To address this issue, it is important to understand the election results management process. Election results are first announced at the polling unit level and immediately made public through verbal declaration and the posting of result sheets.


‘’The purpose of this public announcement is to promote transparency. Once results are announced at the polling unit, they become public information.
‘’Furthermore, the introduction of the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) was designed to deepen transparency in the electoral process.


‘’The objective is to make results accessible to citizens and stakeholders, enabling them to follow the results management process while reducing opportunities for manipulation during collation.


“In that context, the media can report results that have already been officially announced at polling units because those results are already in the public domain.
‘’This is particularly important given the widespread concerns and distrust surrounding the results management process.


‘’Historically, the collation stage has often been viewed as the weakest link in the electoral process and the point at which political actors may seek to compromise outcomes. Media and citizen oversight therefore serve several important purposes.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.