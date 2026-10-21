10 Finalists Emerge for 2026 Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition

Ten finalists have emerged for the 2026 edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition, organised by the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund. This followed the panel of judges’ second-phase assessment of entries.

The finalists emerged from the 213 teachers who advanced to the second phase. The selection marks another milestone in the 12th edition of the initiative, which recognises outstanding teachers and celebrates their invaluable contributions to education in Nigeria.

The 10 finalists are Egwu Flora Ngozi of Ibeku High School, Abia State; Ephraim Jacob Inyangudo of Comprehensive Secondary School, Ediene Abak LGA, Akwa Ibom State; Edumu Tama Christopher of MasterCare International School, Asaba, Delta State; Isaac Endurance of Bethel Secondary School, Benin City, Edo State; and Adeboye Damilola Vincent of Ikole City College, Ikole, Ekiti State.

Others are Obiora Ujunwa Uzoamaka of Deeper Life High School, Amokpo Nike, Enugu State; Yusuf Cariyat of Wisdom International School of Excellence (WISE), Sauka, Lugbe, Abuja; Adeyemo Busayo Victoria of Lanre Awolokun High School, Gbagada, Lagos State; Omotayo Olabisi Akintunde of Ilugun High School Junior, Elega, Abeokuta, Ogun State; and Okegbemi Olajumoke Olukemi of Ilado/Sagbo Community Grammar School, Iseyin, Oyo State.

To determine the overall winner and runners-up, the finalists will undergo an online assessment and a physical screening before the panel of judges, where they will defend their entries and demonstrate why they deserve to be named the 2026 Maltina Teacher of the Year.

Announcing the finalists, Uzodinma Odenigbo, Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, commended the teachers for their dedication to the teaching profession and their commitment to shaping future generations.

“The emergence of the top 10 finalists reflects the quality of talent and commitment within Nigeria’s teaching profession. We commend all the teachers who participated, and celebrate those who have advanced to this stage. We look forward to the final screening and celebrating the outstanding educators whose work continues to transform lives and inspire future generations,” he said.

The 2026 edition of the competition recorded 2,243 valid entries from teachers across the country, reflecting the growing reach and impact of the initiative. The overall winner and state champions will be announced and honoured at the grand finale on October 30 in Lagos.