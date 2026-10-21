  • Wednesday, 21st October, 2026

10 Finalists Emerge for 2026 Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition

Education | 2 hours ago

Ten finalists have emerged for the 2026 edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year competition, organised by the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund. This followed the panel of judges’ second-phase assessment of entries.
The finalists emerged from the 213 teachers who advanced to the second phase. The selection marks another milestone in the 12th edition of the initiative, which recognises outstanding teachers and celebrates their invaluable contributions to education in Nigeria.
The 10 finalists are Egwu Flora Ngozi of Ibeku High School, Abia State; Ephraim Jacob Inyangudo of Comprehensive Secondary School, Ediene Abak LGA, Akwa Ibom State; Edumu Tama Christopher of MasterCare International School, Asaba, Delta State; Isaac Endurance of Bethel Secondary School, Benin City, Edo State; and Adeboye Damilola Vincent of Ikole City College, Ikole, Ekiti State.
Others are Obiora Ujunwa Uzoamaka of Deeper Life High School, Amokpo Nike, Enugu State; Yusuf Cariyat of Wisdom International School of Excellence (WISE), Sauka, Lugbe, Abuja; Adeyemo Busayo Victoria of Lanre Awolokun High School, Gbagada, Lagos State; Omotayo Olabisi Akintunde of Ilugun High School Junior, Elega, Abeokuta, Ogun State; and Okegbemi Olajumoke Olukemi of Ilado/Sagbo Community Grammar School, Iseyin, Oyo State.
To determine the overall winner and runners-up, the finalists will undergo an online assessment and a physical screening before the panel of judges, where they will defend their entries and demonstrate why they deserve to be named the 2026 Maltina Teacher of the Year.
Announcing the finalists, Uzodinma Odenigbo, Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, commended the teachers for their dedication to the teaching profession and their commitment to shaping future generations.
“The emergence of the top 10 finalists reflects the quality of talent and commitment within Nigeria’s teaching profession. We commend all the teachers who participated, and celebrate those who have advanced to this stage. We look forward to the final screening and celebrating the outstanding educators whose work continues to transform lives and inspire future generations,” he said.
The 2026 edition of the competition recorded 2,243 valid entries from teachers across the country, reflecting the growing reach and impact of the initiative. The overall winner and state champions will be announced and honoured at the grand finale on October 30 in Lagos.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.