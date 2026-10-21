SWAGA’23 Mourns Fasoranti

The South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA’23) has mourned the death of the National Leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, describing him as a towering figure in Nigeria’s political history and a custodian of the progressive ideals of the Yoruba people.

In a condolence statement signed by its chairman, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, the group expressed deep sadness over the passing of the elder statesman, who died at the age of 100.

SWAGA’23 described Fasoranti as a teacher, educationist, former Commissioner for Finance of the old Ondo State, and a committed disciple of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

The group also praised his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development, noting that he remained a fearless pro-democracy activist who stood firmly for truth, justice and good governance during some of the country’s most challenging periods.

According to the statement, Fasoranti’s life was marked by sacrifice, integrity and selfless service, spanning his involvement in the Action Group, the Unity Party of Nigeria and his leadership role in Afenifere.

It said the late Yoruba leader consistently championed true federalism, social justice, good governance and national unity, adding that he risked his life in the struggle for the democracy Nigerians enjoy today.

SWAGA’23 also recalled Fasoranti’s support for the group during the build-up to the 2023 general elections, particularly his endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

The statement said Fasoranti received members of the group in Akure and offered his blessing, prayers and endorsement at a critical point in their political mobilisation.

“His gesture gave SWAGA’23 strength, legitimacy and confidence, and remains one of the defining moments in our movement,” the group said.

The organisation described his death as a major loss not only to his immediate family, the people of Akure, Ondo State and Afenifere, but also to the Yoruba race and Nigeria as a whole.

It further characterised Fasoranti as one of the last great figures of the Awoist tradition and a bridge between Nigeria’s First Republic and Fourth Republic.

Adeyeye, on behalf of the leadership and members of SWAGA’23 across the South-West and Nigeria, extended condolences to the deceased’s family, Afenifere, and the government and people of Ondo State.

The group prayed for the repose of Fasoranti’s soul and for divine comfort for all those mourning him, expressing hope that his legacy would endure.

“May his legacy live on forever,” the statement added