PUBLIC PROCUREMENT AND INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT

Uba Sani pushes for government patronage of Made-in-Nigeria Vehicles, writes KABIR DANJUMA

When Governor Uba Sani unveiled the 2026 Peugeot 5008 at the Dangote Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (D-PAN) Limited factory in Kaduna, the event represented more than the introduction of a new vehicle model. It offered an opportunity to renew an important conversation about Nigeria’s industrial future: how government patronage can help sustain local manufacturing, create jobs and turn domestic production into a driver of economic growth.

The governor’s message was direct. Nigerian governments should do more than celebrate locally manufactured products; they should create practical demand for them. By pledging to make a strong presentation to the National Economic Council (NEC) on the need for federal and state ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to patronise D-PAN vehicles, Sani placed public procurement at the centre of the debate on industrial development.

He also pledged that Kaduna State would order some of the vehicles, declaring that his administration intended to lead by example. The proposal raises a fundamental question for Nigeria’s manufacturing sector: what happens when the government becomes an active customer of the industries it hopes to grow?

The Peugeot 5008 unveiling provided a platform for the governor to underscore the economic importance of the automobile assembly plant to Kaduna State. Sani commended Alhaji Aliko Dangote for what he described as patriotism through sustained investment in Nigeria. He noted that D-PAN had created jobs, helped address skills gaps and stimulated economic activity within its immediate environment and across the state.

These contributions illustrate why manufacturing matters beyond the factory floor. An operating industrial plant creates demand for workers, technical expertise, logistics, maintenance, supplies and other supporting services. Its economic influence can extend into surrounding communities, where businesses and households benefit from the spending generated by industrial activity.

For Kaduna, strengthening such an enterprise offers an opportunity to deepen the state’s industrial base while creating pathways for residents to participate in productive economic activity.

But industrial investment also requires a dependable market. A factory may possess the equipment, workforce and capacity to assemble vehicles, yet its long-term sustainability depends on customers willing and able to purchase its products. This is where Sani’s call for government patronage becomes particularly significant.

Government procurement can be an important instrument of industrial policy. Federal and state institutions require vehicles for official duties, field operations, inspections and administrative responsibilities. Where locally manufactured products meet the necessary requirements, directing a portion of that demand towards domestic producers can support industrial activity.

Sani’s proposed engagement with the NEC seeks to extend this argument beyond Kaduna State. His objective is to encourage governments at both federal and state levels to consider D-PAN vehicles when making procurement decisions.

His pledge that Kaduna State would place an order is equally important because it gives practical expression to the message he wants other governments to embrace. However, sustainable patronage must be built on more than declarations. Public procurement should consider price, quality, safety, durability, after-sales support, maintenance costs and value for money. Transparent purchasing processes and clear standards would help ensure that patronage supports local industry without compromising public accountability.

For D-PAN and other Nigerian manufacturers, the opportunity is to demonstrate that locally produced vehicles can meet the operational requirements of institutional buyers while offering dependable service throughout their working life.

If that confidence is established, government demand could become one component of a broader market that includes private businesses, corporate fleets and individual consumers. Sani’s emphasis on D-PAN’s contribution to employment and economic activity reflects a wider challenge facing Nigeria: converting investment into sustainable livelihoods.

Manufacturing creates opportunities for workers with different levels of technical expertise, from production and assembly to administration, engineering and maintenance. It can also stimulate demand for transport, catering, equipment servicing and other support services.

The governor’s argument is that supporting the factory helps sustain an economic ecosystem rather than merely promoting a particular vehicle.

For host communities, the presence of an industrial enterprise can bring employment opportunities and additional commercial activity. For the state, it offers a chance to strengthen productive capacity and expand the economic base beyond reliance on traditional sources of revenue.

Yet the benefits are not automatic. They depend on the plant’s ability to sustain production, compete effectively and build relationships with local suppliers and skilled workers. Strong connections between industry and local businesses can deepen the economic impact of an investment by keeping more value within the domestic economy.

This makes the governor’s appeal for government patronage part of a larger conversation about how Nigeria can support businesses that invest, employ people and contribute to local production.

One of the most forward-looking aspects of the governor’s remarks was his call for D-PAN to consider graduates of the Kaduna State Institute of Vocational and Skills Development. According to Sani, the graduates had completed intensive training in partnership with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE). He urged the company to explore opportunities to engage them.

The appeal highlights the relationship between vocational education and industrial growth. Training programmes become more valuable when graduates can apply their skills in real workplaces, gain experience and develop pathways towards sustainable employment.

For an automobile assembly plant, relevant technical skills can support production, equipment maintenance, quality control and other operational functions. Industry participation in training can also help ensure that the skills being taught reflect practical workplace needs.

A stronger partnership between D-PAN, vocational institutions and technical education authorities could therefore create benefits on both sides. Young people would gain opportunities to apply their training, while the company could access a pool of locally trained talent.

The next step is to translate the governor’s appeal into practical arrangements, whether through recruitment, internships, apprenticeships or further technical training. Such opportunities would help connect education with employment and give skills development a clearer economic purpose.

Sani also praised D-PAN’s corporate social responsibility initiatives in communities around its operations, while encouraging the company to do more.

He noted that the factory and its host community were coexisting peacefully, describing continued support for the community as essential to maintaining that relationship.

The point is important because industrial development is not sustained by investment and production alone. Businesses operate within communities whose residents have legitimate interests in employment, infrastructure, environmental responsibility and social wellbeing.

Constructive relationships can build trust, reduce tensions and create an environment in which businesses and communities benefit from one another. Corporate social responsibility is most effective when it responds to clearly identified local needs and complements, rather than replaces, the obligations of government.

For D-PAN, deeper community engagement could reinforce its place in Kaduna’s economic landscape. For the state government, supporting a productive relationship between the company and its host community forms part of creating conditions for sustainable industrial activity.

The unveiling of the 2026 Peugeot 5008 has placed the question of local automobile production and government procurement back in focus. Sani’s proposed presentation to the NEC offers a route towards broader discussions on how public institutions can support domestic manufacturers.

The real test, however, will be implementation: whether Kaduna State follows through on its proposed purchase, whether other governments assess the opportunity on transparent value-for-money grounds, and whether D-PAN can sustain the quality, service and production standards needed to build customer confidence.

The governor’s call also points to a wider responsibility for manufacturers. Government patronage can provide demand, but long-term industrial competitiveness requires innovation, efficient operations, reliable products and sustained investment in people and technology.

Nigeria’s industrial future will depend partly on whether it can create a stronger connection between investment, skills, public procurement and local production. D-PAN’s role in Kaduna provides one setting in which that relationship can be tested and strengthened.

Ultimately, the significance of Sani’s intervention goes beyond a single vehicle unveiling. It is a call to treat local manufacturing as an economic asset whose success can support employment, technical development and wider commercial activity.

If the proposed patronage translates into transparent procurement, sustained production and meaningful employment opportunities, the benefits could extend well beyond the factory gates. That is the promise behind the governor’s appeal: turning government purchasing power into practical support for Nigerian industry, while ensuring that public investment delivers value to the people it serves.

Danjuma writes from Kaduna State