NNPC Activates Emergency Response on Eleme Pipeline Incident

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has confirmed that an explosion occurred on a gas pipeline belonging to its subsidiary, NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited (NGIC), in Aleto community, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

While expressing concerns over the incident, the national oil company stressed that it has activated its emergency response procedures and isolated the affected pipeline segment to limit further impact.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of injuries and damage to homes and businesses. Our thoughts are with those affected and their families. Protecting lives and preventing further harm are our immediate priorities.

“NGIC has activated its emergency response procedures and isolated the affected pipeline segment to limit further impact and is working with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), security agencies and other relevant stakeholders to coordinate the response and assess the impact on people, property and the environment,” it said in a statement.