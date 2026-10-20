  • Monday, 19th October, 2026

NNPC Activates Emergency Response on Eleme Pipeline Incident

Business | 3 seconds ago

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has confirmed that an explosion occurred on a gas pipeline belonging to its subsidiary, NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Limited (NGIC), in Aleto community, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

While expressing concerns over the incident, the national oil company stressed that it has  activated its emergency response procedures and isolated the affected pipeline segment to limit further impact.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of injuries and damage to homes and businesses. Our thoughts are with those affected and their families. Protecting lives and preventing further harm are our immediate priorities.

“NGIC has activated its emergency response procedures and isolated the affected pipeline segment to limit further impact and is working with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), security agencies and other relevant stakeholders to coordinate the response and assess the impact on people, property and the environment,” it said in a statement.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.