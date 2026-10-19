  • Monday, 19th October, 2026

Oyetola, Agbakoba, Omatseye, Others for  SCAN Summit

Business | 3 seconds ago

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, will attend the 2026 Summit of the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) as Special Guest of Honour, with stakeholders expected to explore solutions to the financial and regulatory challenges confronting indigenous shipowners.

The summit, scheduled for October 29, 2026, at Rockview Hotels, Apapa, Lagos, will focus on the theme, “Low-Risk Capital For Indigenous Shipowners: Overcoming Regulatory, Financial Bottlenecks.”

The gathering is expected to bring together key government officials, maritime regulators, financial institutions, industry experts and shipowners to examine practical strategies for improving access to affordable financing and strengthening indigenous participation in Nigeria’s shipping industry.

Oyetola’s participation comes amid growing calls for improved access to funding and a more enabling regulatory environment to support Nigerian shipowners and expand the capacity of the country’s indigenous fleet.

  The event holds under the Distinguished Chairmanship of Barr. Temisan Omatseye, former Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Keynote Speaker is Dr. Olisa Agbakoba(SAN), Founding Partner, OAL, and former President, Nigerian Bar Association.(NBA)

 In a statement issued on Sunday, SCAN President, Moses Ebosele said all is set to hold the event, adding that despite Nigeria’s rich maritime potential, foreign operators have continued to dominate the nation’s maritime domain, controlling over 95% of the carriage of Nigerian imports, exports, and associated freight earnings, while the local participation remains critically low, with indigenous ship owners capturing only about 4% to 5% of the market. 

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