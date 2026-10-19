Firm Unveils Flagship Platform to Power Purposeful Technology

Emma Okonji

IXPL Limited, a new technology solutions company, has formally announced its entry into the Nigerian technology ecosystem, with a commitment to building practical, secure, and locally relevant digital solutions that solve real-world problems.

The official launch was held in Lagos, with the theme: ‘Our Vision. Endless Possibilities’.

In his keynote address, the Director, IXPL Limited Mr. Owolabi Mustapha, said the company was founded on the understanding that technology must go beyond innovation for its own sake to genuinely improve lives.

“IXPL Limited was founded on the understanding that technology should solve real problems, not simply exist for the sake of innovation. We recognised that individuals and businesses face everyday challenges that could be addressed through well-designed digital solutions,” he stated.

“Our purpose is to identify these challenges and build practical technology that makes processes easier, improves experiences, and creates value. We also recognise that every business has unique needs, which is why we develop tailored applications and platforms to help organisations solve their specific problems,” Mustapha added.

Speaking on the company’s positioning, Business Lead at IXPL Limited, Mr. Arayi-Ayana Otseoriselaju, described IXPL as a bridge between problems and practical solutions.

“IXPL Limited is a technology solutions company focused on developing digital products, platforms, and customised applications that solve real-world problems,” Otseoriselaju said.