Nigerian Bottling Company and the Business of Growing with Nigeria

Raheem Akingbolu writes on remarkable 75-year journey of Nigerian Bottling Company, exploring how a brand born in Lagos has grown alongside Nigeria, becoming a major player in the beverage industry and a driver of value across its broader economic ecosystem

In 1951 when Nigeria was still under colonial rule, a business journey that began in Lagos would eventually become intertwined with the country’s economic story. Nigerian Bottling Company(NBC) was established by Greek-Cypriot entrepreneur A.G. Leventis, with production commencing two years later. Seventy-five years on, the company has become much more than a bottler.



The significance of that journey lies partly in its longevity. Nigeria has changed dramatically since those early years, passing through independence, political upheavals, economic crises, structural reforms and democratic transitions. Through these chapters, NBC has continued to manufacture, distribute, employ people, develop suppliers, and invest in communities, making its history a useful lens for viewing Nigeria’s changing business landscape.



There is, however, another way to understand the NBC story. A factory does not exist in isolation. Behind the products that eventually reach consumers are manufacturers supplying packaging, engineers maintaining equipment, transporters moving goods, distributors taking them to market and retailers selling them. Around this chain are thousands of people whose livelihoods depend, directly or indirectly, on the activity it generates.



That wider economic relationship is captured in a 2025 economic impact assessment by Steward Redqueen. The study examined the Coca-Cola System’s operations in Nigeria through its suppliers, distribution network, and downstream partners, rather than focusing solely on activity within factories and offices. Its findings provide an important economic dimension to NBC’s 75-year story and the value created around its operations.



The study found that the Coca-Cola System supported an estimated $1 billion in value added across its Nigerian value chain in 2024, equivalent to 0.55 per cent of the country’s GDP. It is also estimated that 160,200 jobs were supported across the value chain, showing how the economic footprint extends well beyond the System’s 2,989 direct employees.



The numbers become more revealing when the value chain is followed beyond production. According to the report, the System spent $601 million on goods and services from Nigerian suppliers in 2024. Of that amount, $482 million went into manufacturing-related sectors, including packaging materials, machinery, equipment and sugar processing, while energy and business services also received significant spending.



This is where the story of NBC becomes a story about local enterprise. Local procurement creates demand for companies that employ their own workers and purchase from their own suppliers. The effect can therefore extend beyond the original transaction, connecting a major manufacturer with businesses that may never carry the Coca-Cola name but participate in the economic activity surrounding it.

Employment tells a similar story. The Steward Redqueen assessment identified 2,989 direct employees within the Coca-Cola System in Nigeria and an additional 157,200 jobs supported across the value chain. Of these, 72,200 were linked to upstream activities such as procurement, while 85,000 were associated with distribution and sales nationwide.



The distribution network is particularly significant in a country where consumers buy everyday products through supermarkets, neighbourhood shops, open markets, restaurants and other outlets. The report estimated that 78,000 jobs were supported among distributors and selling outlets. In effect, the movement of beverages through the economy creates work well beyond those employed directly within the manufacturing system itself.



The report also offers an insight into how that economic relationship has changed. Compared with 2021, total value added associated with the Coca-Cola System increased by 28 per cent by 2024, while employment supported increased by 77 per cent. The assessment attributed much of the increase in upstream impact to a substantial rise in local procurement.



For Nigeria, this matters because manufacturing ambition cannot depend solely on the number of factories operating within the country. The deeper question is whether factories can stimulate competitive ecosystems of Nigerian suppliers, technicians, logistics companies, service providers, distributors and entrepreneurs. Industrial development becomes more meaningful when investment creates relationships that extend beyond individual transactions and strengthen productive capacity.



NBC’s physical footprint illustrates that long-term approach. The company now operates eight plants, 11 depots and more than 52 commercial territories across Nigeria. Its manufacturing presence stretches from Lagos to Port Harcourt, Benin, Asejire, Abuja, Maiduguri, Challawa and Owerri, creating a national network that connects production with consumers and markets across different regions.

Investment has remained central to that expansion. The company said it had invested about $1.5 billion in Nigeria over the past decade, directed towards expanding operational capacity, transforming supplychain infrastructure, and strengthening its workforce. More recent investments at Asejire in Oyo State and Challawa in Kano reflect the continuing push to expand production while supporting a wider manufacturing ecosystem.



Yet the economic story is not limited to factories, procurement and employment. NBC’s presence in Nigeria has also evolved through programmes addressing water and sanitation, youth development, women’s empowerment, and recycling. Its Supply Chain Academy, established in 1996, has trained more than 1,400 young people, while newer initiatives have focused on employability, entrepreneurship and practical business skills.



Water offers another dimension of the relationship between business and community. NBC’s sustainability initiatives include projects aimed at improving access to clean water and sanitation, such as solar-powered boreholes and partnerships that support water, sanitation, and hygiene infrastructure. Such programmes show how corporate responsibility can move beyond one-off philanthropy towards longer-term interventions thataddress community needs and support sustainability.



The same thinking is evident in the company’s approach to packaging and recycling. Its World Without Waste ambition includes collecting and recycling bottles and cans. At the same time, recent initiatives have included neighbourhood recycling banks in Lagos and Abuja, as well as a plastics collection hub in Apapa. Beyond environmental considerations, these efforts can create economic opportunities within Nigeria’s developing recycling and circular-economy ecosystem.



The human story behind the statistics is equally significant. The study estimated that households across the value chain received $509 million in salaries associated with the System’s activities in 2024, while the government received an estimated $267 million in taxes. It is also estimated that Nigerian companies across the value chain made $256 million in profits from their cooperation with the System.

This makes the 75th anniversary more than a celebration of corporate survival. At the Abuja anniversary event, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, called for deeper local production, stronger supply chains, skills development, and investment. Those priorities provide a natural context for considering what NBC’s next chapter could mean for Nigeria.



The question now is what the next 25 years should produce. If the first 75 years established NBC as a national manufacturing and distribution enterprise, the next phase can be measured by theextent to which it strengthens local capabilities. More Nigerian suppliers, better skills, greater technological capacity, stronger recycling systems and productive jobs would give the centenary story an even larger meaning.



Seventy-five years after a business began its journey in Lagos, the most revealing part of the NBC story may therefore lie beyond the bottle itself. It lies in the factories, suppliers, workers, retailers, entrepreneurs and communities connected to its operations. That is the broader story of a company that has grown with Nigeria, and of an economy still seeking lasting shared value.