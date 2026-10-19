Google Opens Global Public Access to New App  

Emma Okonji

Google, yesterday, announced that its newest AI model, Gemini 4 Argon, was now open to the public globally across the Gemini app, Google Search, AI Studio, and Antigravity, alongside a new programme giving 10,000 scientists and researchers six months of free top-tier access.

Google, in a statement, said following initial safety testing with government and cybersecurity teams, everyday users, developers, and businesses in Nigeria can now use it, while Nigerian scientists and university researchers can apply for a new programme giving 10,000 researchers six months of free top-tier access.

“For most Nigerians, a new AI model name means little unless it changes what they can do on their phones and laptops. Until now, chatbots were mostly used for quick text shortcuts like polishing an email. With this update, Gemini moves beyond the chat box. It can produce fifteen times more work in one sitting, understand 3D space from phone photos, build working visual tools on your screen, and run recurring tasks across your apps,” the statement said.

According to Google, there are five practical things users can now do with Gemini.