Initiative Unveiled to Give Businesses Flexible Access to Professional Accounting 

Business leaders, entrepreneurs and industry stakeholders gathered in Lagos as TheWhy Consulting introduced a flexible alternative to traditional accounting support for SMEs and MSMEs and financial advisory support whenever they need it.

The service was unveiled in Sabo-Yaba, Lagos, at an event themed, “Beyond the Shoebox: From Chaos to Clarity.”

Speaking at the event, Adewale Adetunji Kehinde, Managing Consultant of TheWhy Consulting, said the idea came from his first role as a supervisor of bank tellers.

He saw business owners make regular cash deposits, then return months later complaining of poor growth and low profitability.

The experience convinced him that businesses need proper accounting to understand where they stand.

Kehinde said he also received calls from business owners about accountants who presented themselves as professionals but could not go beyond record-keeping and bookkeeping, with WhatsApp messages as their main way of working.

This, he said, showed the need for accounting support that goes further than keeping records.

“TheWhy is a business solutions firm that helps businesses grow. We don’t just work for you; we work with you,” Kehinde said.

Former Executive Director of Wema Bank and Managing Partner of Obioha Obiagwu and Co., Emeka Obiagwu, who was chief launcher, said many entrepreneurs unknowingly deplete their capital because they do not distinguish between revenue, profit and money available for spending.