FRSC Cautions Commercial Vehicle Drivers Against Over Speeding On Federal Highways 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), CC Caleb Luka has appealed to drivers, particularly commercial vehicle drivers plying the ever-busy Bauchi-Jos highway to avoid over speeding in major highways in order to avoid crashes.

He made the appeal yesterday, while speaking with Journalists on the sideline of the 2026 International Customers’ Week celebration held at Yankari Express Hall, Bauchi.

“The challenges I’ve observed so far since I reported to Bauchi as Sector Commander is that drivers in Bauchi, especially the drivers driving along the Bauchi – Jos Road, are seriously over speeding and the best journey is to arrive destinations safely not so fast.”

He also observed that some tipper truck drivers within the town are careless in driving. So they should be cautious in driving within the town in order to avoid unnecessary crashes leading to death of innocent people who also have the right to use the roads.

He said that the traffic situation in Bauchi State is enormous because of the number of vehicles plying the road been the link State to three sub-regions of North-east, North-central and North-west.

” There is a very good road network that warrants a good driving culture in Bauchi State. So I will expect the drivers to take advantage of the good road network and the enlightenment to work in favour of the good driving environment that we have,” he said

Speaking on the Customer Service Week celebration, the Sector Commander Caleb Luka said, it is an international occasion that gives an opportunity for the Corps to interact with our customers. It also gives an opportunity for the Corps to strengthen our relationship with our stakeholders and customers generally.